Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (12/15/2024)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Dec. 9-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Mackenzie Childers of Cedar Rapids Prairie girls wrestling.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Emiliano Barrantes, Grand View Christian boys basketball
Barrantes nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks for the Thunder.
Katie Biscoglia, Raccoon River-Northwest girls wrestling
Biscoglia got right back to the top of the podium, capturing gold at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Brady Boulton, Montezuma boys basketball
Boulton became the 14th Brave to surpass 1,000 points in their career last week.
Lily Coil, Columbus girls basketball
Coil with a big double-double, scoring 34 points to go along with 16 rebounds and three steals.
Jordan Cota, Kee boys basketball
Cota reached 1,000 points for his career, becoming the seventh player in program history to do so.
Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge boys wrestling
Davidson, a reigning state champion, picked up six falls on his way to gold at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Eli Dee, Baxter boys basketball
Dee went crazy on Friday the 13th, scoring 50 points in an 87-67 win for the Bolts over GMG. He also had nine steals and five rebounds.
Abby Douma, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn girls basketball
The senior loaded the box score, tallying 26 points with 18 rebounds and 11 blocked shots.
Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys wrestling
With six falls in just over 11 minutes of action, Ellington won his weight class at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Grace Farnsworth, BCLUW girls basketball
Farnsworth grabbed 23 rebounds to go along with 23 points and four steals in a three-point win over Baxter.
Kinzee Hinders, Newell-Fonda girls basketball
Hinders scored 30 points with 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Mustangs knocked off No. 1 Bishop Garrigan.
Addie Lego, Woodward-Granger girls basketball
The junior racked up a big night, scoring 36 points with 13 rebounds, six steals and four assists while blocking a shot.
LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge girls basketball
Maehl was just two points short of tying the Dodger single-game record, finishing with 35 points and five rebounds with two steals.
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central girls wrestling
Manz remained unbeaten on the season, scoring six falls on her way to winning gold at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Jack McCaffrey, Iowa City West boys basketball
McCaffrey could appear quite often on this list, as the senior scored 39 points with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks vs. Burlington.
Morgan Miller, Iowa City Regina girls basketball
Miller with 33 points, 12 steals, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Regals over Lisbon.
Tyler Peterson, Waterloo East boys bowling
Peterson, a junior, tallied a 300 game during a dual with Des Moines Roosevelt.
Spencer Roeder, Bellevue Marquette
A double-double for Roeder, as the senior tallied 38 points with 12 rebounds to go along with five steals, two assists in a block as his team put up 102.
Haylee Stokes, Estherville-Lincoln Central girls basketball
Stokes scored 39 points with eight assists and three steals in an out-of-state win over Jackson County Central.
Trey VanWyk, Oskaloosa boys bowling
VanWyk put his name near the top of the charts in the early going, rolling a 542 series on the lanes.
Mason Watkins, West Burlington boys basketball
The senior exploded, scoring 42 points with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals as West Burlington scored 91.