Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Jan. 5, 2025
There’s no change at the top of the first High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll of the new year.
Saint John’s College maintains the No. 1 spot followed by Sidwell Friends School and Archbishop Carroll. Gonzaga College switched with Jackson-Reed at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.
Calvin Coolidge, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt, Saint Albans School and Paul Laurence Dunbar complete the poll.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 10-4
The Cadets lost Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic after reaching the final of the Junior Orange Bowl Classic in Florida.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-4
The Quakers, who won both their matches at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York, host Bullis School (Md.) Saturday.
3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 12-3
The Lions defeated No. 7 Friendship Technology Prep after going 3-0 at the Battle In The Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
4. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 10-4
The Eagles defeated Saint Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 56-43.
5. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-5
The Tigers lost to Episcopal (Va.) after winning both their matches at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 10-3
The Colts went undefeated (two wins and a forfeit) at the Battle in the Bull Holiday Invitational.
7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-8
The Titans lost to No. 3 Archbishop Carroll.
8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 12-3
The Rough Riders went 2-1 at The Battle In The Bull Holiday Invitational.
9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-1
The Bulldogs defeated Maret School after going undefeated at the Holiday Classic of the Palm Beaches in Florida.
10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-1
The Crimson Tide return to action Jan. 5 at Anacostia.