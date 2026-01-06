High School

Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Jan. 5, 2025

Gonzaga College Prep leapfrogs Jackson-Reed up to No. 4 int his week's rankings

Derek Toney

Gonzaga College Prep moved up one spot this week to No. 4.
Gonzaga College Prep moved up one spot this week to No. 4. / Gonzaga College Prep basketball

There’s no change at the top of the first High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll of the new year.

Saint John’s College maintains the No. 1 spot followed by Sidwell Friends School and Archbishop Carroll. Gonzaga College switched with Jackson-Reed at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

Calvin Coolidge, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt, Saint Albans School and Paul Laurence Dunbar complete the poll.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 10-4

The Cadets lost Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic after reaching the final of the Junior Orange Bowl Classic in Florida.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-4

The Quakers, who won both their matches at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York, host Bullis School (Md.) Saturday.

3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 12-3

The Lions defeated No. 7 Friendship Technology Prep after going 3-0 at the Battle In The Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.

4. GONZAGA COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 10-4

The Eagles defeated Saint Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 56-43.

5. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-5

The Tigers lost to Episcopal (Va.) after winning both their matches at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 10-3

The Colts went undefeated (two wins and a forfeit) at the Battle in the Bull Holiday Invitational.

7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-8

The Titans lost to No. 3 Archbishop Carroll.

8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 12-3

The Rough Riders went 2-1 at The Battle In The Bull Holiday Invitational.

9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 9-1

The Bulldogs defeated Maret School after going undefeated at the Holiday Classic of the Palm Beaches in Florida.

10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-1

The Crimson Tide return to action Jan. 5 at Anacostia.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023