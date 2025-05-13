High School

DC Touchdown Club honors Gonzaga senior Kelvin “Kainoa” Winston

Football star is named Washington D.C. Player of the Year

Brandy Simms

Gonzaga's Kainoa Winston and his father Kelvin share a proud moment as Kainoa grasps his DC Touchdown Club Washington, D.C. Player of the Year Award.
Gonzaga College High School football senior Kelvin “Kainoa” Winston entered the ballroom at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland on April 10 with a swagger. 

The star-studded room featured various Washington Football Legends and the talented 5-foot-11, 194-pound defensive back was among the shining stars that night. 

Winston, accompanied by Gonzaga head coach Randy Trivers and athletic director Terry Kernan along with various family members including his parents, brother and grandmother, the University of Michigan football recruit was there to collect his award for being named the Washington, D.C. High School Player of the Year. 

During his acceptance speech, Winston thanked his family for their continued support over the years. 

“A special shout out to my grandfather, Pop-Pop, he passed away a couple years ago 11/22/23 and really everything I do is for him,” Winston told the audience, “and I know he’s looking down on me and I’m working hard for him. I go hard every day for him.”  

Every year since 2013 the DC Touchdown Club has honored the best and brightest in the Washington area football community during an awards dinner. 

A number of deserving student-athletes from high school football programs in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia have been honored by the Military Bowl Foundation over the years. The organization also honors a local high school coach – this year’s award went to Patuxent High School’s Steve Crounse. 

Winston, a three-year starter at Gonzaga, was one of the area’s most coveted recruits. He received scholarship offers from numerous Division 1 college football programs but opted to sign with the University of Michigan. 

“I’m looking forward to Michigan,” said Winston, who noted that Gonzaga helped prepare him for college both academically and athletically. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s almost like Gonzaga -- it’s hard work. It’s hard education and it’s hard football. I’m ready for it.” 

Winston, who plans to study kinesiology at Michigan, said he patterned his game after legendary Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor. 

“I know he passed away early,” explained Winston, “but I really model my game after him.” 

Winston’s cousin, Kevin Winston Jr., was honored with the Maryland High School Player of the Year award in 2022 when he was a senior at DeMatha Catholic High School. The former DeMatha Stag was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.  

Football runs in the Winston family; Kainoa’s father, Kelvin, and his uncle, Kevin, both played college football at James Madison University. 

During his senior campaign at Gonzaga, Winston was a terror on the gridiron as he registered 71 tackles, recorded two interceptions and forced two fumbles on defense.  

He played multiple positions including quarterback, running back and kick returner and was the epitome of a “student-athlete” according to Trivers. 

On offense, Winston threw a pair of touchdown passes, rushed for five touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass and on special teams, the senior dynamo returned a kickoff for a touchdown, blocked a punt and blocked a field goal attempt. He was a triple threat for the Gonzaga Purple Eagles. 

“He did just about everything that you can do on a football field aside from kicking and punting,” said Trivers, who noted that Winston boasts nearly a 4.0 grade point average.  

In addition to his duties on the gridiron, Winston was also a track and field standout at Gonzaga.  

“He holds many of our school records in track and field,” added Trivers. 

The future certainly looks bright for Winston and the Michigan Wolverines football program.  

“I predict he’ll do a heck of a job as a defensive back or a safety,” said Trivers. 

AWARDS PRESENTATIONS 

Career Achievement Award – Tim Brant 

Washington Metro College Player of the Year – Blake Horvath, Naval Academy 

Washington, D.C., High School Player of the Year – Kainoa Winston, Gonzaga College High School 

Virginia High School Player of the Year – Dom Knicely, James Madison High School 

Maryland High School Player of the Year – Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School 

Washington Metro High School Coach of the Year – Steve Crounse, Patuxent High School 

Circle of Legends 

Bruce Hanson 

Washington Metro Pro Player of the Year 

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders 

Founder’s Award 

Mark Rypien 

Founder’s Award 

John Riggins 

Brandy Simms
