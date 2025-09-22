High School

Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025

Coolidge climbs to No. 6; No. 1 Gonzaga and four others remain undefeated

Derek Toney

The top half remains intact in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 with some changes taking place in the lower half. 

Undefeated Gonzaga College is again No. 1 followed by Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll. Calvin Coolidge moves up two spots to No. 6.

Paul Laurence Dunbar, which has yet to win a game, drops to 7th as the Crimson Tide begins defense of the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) title against Coolidge Friday. 

Theodore Roosevelt, Eastern and Maret School complete the Top 10. Saint John’s, coming off a win against Hawaii’s Kapolei Saturday, will play at Friendship Collegiate Academy in a Top 3 matchup Friday.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated No. 5 Archbishop Carroll, 42-7

This week: at Malvern Prep (Pa.), Sept. 26

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Kapolei (Hawaii), 23-6

This week: at No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, Sept. 26

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Theodore Roosevelt, 30-0

This week: vs. No. 2 Saint John’s College, Sept. 26

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 3-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at McKinley Tech, Sept. 26

5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College, 42-7

This week: Off (next game - at Maryland’s Bishop McNamara, Oct. 4)

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated KIPP College Prep, 42-12 

This week: vs. No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Sept. 26

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 0-4

Last week: Lost to Chester (Pa.), 36-0

This week: at No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, Sept. 25

8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 1-3

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, 30-0

This week: Off (next game - at No. 9 Eastern, Oct. 4)

9. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Ron Brown College Prep, 50-8

This week: at Jackson-Reed, Sept. 26

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Landon School (Md.), 35-26

This week: at Episcopal, Sept. 26

