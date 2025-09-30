Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025
Despite tasting defeat for the first time this season, Gonzaga College remains No. 1 in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10.
The Eagles (4-1 overall), which fell to Pennsylvania’s Malvern Prep, is followed by Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, undefeated Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll.
After gaining its first win of 2025, Paul Laurence Dunbar headlines the second 5 at No. 6. Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt, Eastern and Maret School complete the rankings.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 4-1
Last week: Lost to Malvern Prep (Pa.), 31-24
This week: vs. Benedictine College Prep (Va.), Oct. 3
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, 28-26
This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 4
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 3-1
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Saint John’s College, 28-26
This week: Off (next game - vs. Maryland’s Mount Zion Prep, Oct. 9)
4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated McKinley Tech, 42-0
This week: vs. Paul VI Catholic (Va.), Oct. 4
5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Oct. 4
6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 1-4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, 30-17
This week: vs. Jackson-Reed, Oct. 4
7. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 3-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 30-17
This week: vs. Ballou, Oct. 4
8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 1-3
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 9 Eastern, Oct. 4
9. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Jackson-Reed, 43-0
This week: vs. No. 8 Theodore Roosevelt, Oct. 4
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to Episcopal (Va.), 34-20
This week: vs. Allegany, Oct. 3