Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025

Gonzaga College falls for the first time, but retains its top ranking in the District

Despite tasting defeat for the first time this season, Gonzaga College remains No. 1 in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10. 

The Eagles (4-1 overall), which fell to Pennsylvania’s Malvern Prep, is followed by Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, undefeated Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll. 

After gaining its first win of 2025, Paul Laurence Dunbar headlines the second 5 at No. 6. Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt, Eastern and Maret School complete the rankings.  

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 4-1

Last week: Lost to Malvern Prep (Pa.), 31-24

This week: vs. Benedictine College Prep (Va.), Oct. 3

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, 28-26

This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 4

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Saint John’s College, 28-26

This week: Off (next game - vs. Maryland’s Mount Zion Prep, Oct. 9)

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated McKinley Tech, 42-0

This week: vs. Paul VI Catholic (Va.), Oct. 4

5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Oct. 4

6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 1-4

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, 30-17

This week: vs. Jackson-Reed, Oct. 4

7. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 30-17

This week: vs. Ballou, Oct. 4

8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 1-3

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 9 Eastern, Oct. 4

9. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Jackson-Reed, 43-0

This week: vs. No. 8 Theodore Roosevelt, Oct. 4

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to Episcopal (Va.), 34-20

This week: vs. Allegany, Oct. 3

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

