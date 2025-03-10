Final Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings
The high school basketball season has reached the final week in the talent-rich DMV region. Maryland and Virginia will crown its public state champions this weekend.
It’s a wrap in the District of Columbia. Sidwell Friends School was again among the nation’s best girls teams. The Quakers went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the High School on SI D.C. Top 10.
Sidwell Friends, who recently saw coach Tameka Dudley step down to oversee the girls basketball program at The St. James Performance Academy in Northern Virginia, won the Independent School League and D.C. Class AA state titles. The Quakers accepted an invite to The Throne national tournament in New Jersey at the end of March.
St. John’s College, D.C. public champ Calvin Coolidge, Maret School and Georgetown Visitation Prep represent the rest of the Top 5. Eastern, which won the D.C. Class A state title, Georgetown Day School, School Without Walls, Jackson-Reed and Benjamin Banneker complete the Top 10.
Here’s the final High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (26-3)
Previous rank: 1
Season result - District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA & Independent School League (ISL) Division AA champion
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (26-6)
Previous rank: 2
Season result - DCSAA Class AA finalist & Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinalist
3. CALVIN COOLIDGE (28-4)
Previous rank: 3
Season result - District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) champion & DCSAA Class AA semifinalist
4. MARET SCHOOL (20-10)
Previous rank: 4
Season result - DCSAA Class AA & ISL AA Division semifinalist
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (14-13)
Previous rank: 5
Season result - DCSAA Class AA & ISL AA Division quarterfinalist
6. EASTERN (25-7)
Previous rank: 6
Season result - DCSAA Class A champion & DCIAA finalist
7. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL (5-20)
Previous rank: 7
Season result - DCSAA Class A finalist & ISL AA Division quarterfinalist
8. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (17-6)
Previous rank: 8
Season result - DCSAA Class A semifinalist
9. JACKSON-REED (17-7)
Previous rank: 9
Season result - DCIAA & DCSAA Class A semifinalist
10. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (16-7)
Previous rank: 10
Season result - DCIAA semifinalist & DCSAA Class A quarterfinalist