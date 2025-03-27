The Capital Classic turns 52
The 52nd annual Capital Classic High School All-Star Game will be played at Care First Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, April 26.
A pair of Michigan State men's basketball recruits who both guided their teams to back-to-back state championships this year headline the 2025 Capital All-Stars team roster.
Jordan Scott, who guided South Lakes High to consecutive Virginia state titles and Cam Ward, who led Largo High to consecutive Maryland state championships, have both accepted invitations to play in the game.
Mount Zion Prep’s Emmanuel Kanga, a George Mason signee, has also accepted an invitation to play in the game. The 6-foot-9 forward chose George Mason over offers from Maryland and Georgetown among other local programs.
“Emmanuel is a highly touted player who we love,” said George Mason head coach Tony Skinn. “His energy, size, athleticism and his feel at the position will make him a perfect A-10 big. He has excellent hands and an unstoppable motor. He’ll have the opportunity to be an impactful freshman at George Mason.”
Gonzaga boasts three players, Derek Dixon (North Carolina), Christian Gurdak (Virginia Tech), and Nykolas Lewis, who signed with Xavier before Sean Miller accepted the Texas job, while Bullis has two student-athletes on the local team, Eric Reibe (UConn) and Adrien Stevens (Marquette).
Meanwhile, Omarr Smith, Jr. (Baltimore City High School/New Mexico State), Akbar Waheed III (Georgetown Prep/Boston College) and Omari Witherspoon (St. John’s/Pittsburgh) are also scheduled to play for the Capital All-Stars.
Adrian Branch, who coached in the game two years ago, played in the 1981 Capital Classic when he was a high school senior at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.
“I’m very proud to have participated in it,” said Branch, who finished with nine points in the Capital All-Stars 91-85 loss to the United States All-Stars.
Branch, who played collegiately at the University of Maryland and won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, played on a Capital All-Star team that featured future Georgetown center Patrick Ewing who was the overall No. 1 pick in the 1985 NBA Draft.
Ewing led five Capital All-Stars in double figures with 18 points and future NBA star Michael Jordan finished with 14 points for the United States All-Stars in the 1981 contest.
The Capital Classic has featured a who’s who of future NCAA and NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony, Elton Brand, Juan Dixon, Rudy Gay, Grant Hill, Dwight Howard, Lebron James, Magic Johnson, Clark Kellogg, Jason Kidd, Christian Laettner, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, Ralph Sampson, Dennis Scott, Joe Smith, Walt Williams, Dominique Wilkins, James Worthy and others.