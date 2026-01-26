Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26, 2025
There’s no change again at the top in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 poll. Saint John’s College is No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin College and Paul Laurence Dunbar.
The second 5 has a slight change as Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School each move a spot behind Jackson-Reed. Maret School drops three spots to No. 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 16-3
The Cadets have won six straight decisions by double digits.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 10-3
The Quakers defeated Potomac School (Va.), 60-56.
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 11-5
The Cubs defeated Flint Hill School (Va.) after their match with Saint Andrew Episcopal School (Md.) was postponed.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 17-5
The Colts allowed 51 points in victories over No. 9 Benjamin Banneker and Bell.
5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 13-0
The Crimson Tide won three games last week by an average margin of 46 points.
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 14-4
The Tigers defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) and Howard Dilworth Woodson.
7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-12
The Pythons are scheduled to play Capital City Charter School Tuesday.
8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-5
The Bulldogs defeated Eastern after losing to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge.
9. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-13
The Hoppers went 1-2 last week, defeating then-No. 7 Maret and dropping decisions to Potomac School (Va.) and No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar.
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 4-9
The Frogs defeated Saint Stephens & Saint Agnes (Va.) after a 66-57 loss to then-No. 10 Georgetown Day School.