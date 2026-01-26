Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26, 2025

High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26, 2025

While the Top 5 stay in place, the next five shuffle a bit in this week's DC rankings.

There’s no change again at the top in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 poll. Saint John’s College is No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin College and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

The second 5 has a slight change as Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School each move a spot behind Jackson-Reed. Maret School drops three spots to No. 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 16-3

The Cadets have won six straight decisions by double digits.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 10-3

The Quakers defeated Potomac School (Va.), 60-56.

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 11-5

The Cubs defeated Flint Hill School (Va.) after their match with Saint Andrew Episcopal School (Md.) was postponed.

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 17-5

The Colts allowed 51 points in victories over No. 9 Benjamin Banneker and Bell.

5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 13-0

The Crimson Tide won three games last week by an average margin of 46 points.

6. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 14-4

The Tigers defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) and Howard Dilworth Woodson.

7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-12

The Pythons are scheduled to play Capital City Charter School Tuesday.

8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 12-5

The Bulldogs defeated Eastern after losing to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge.

9. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-13

The Hoppers went 1-2 last week, defeating then-No. 7 Maret and dropping decisions to Potomac School (Va.) and No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar.

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-9

The Frogs defeated Saint Stephens & Saint Agnes (Va.) after a 66-57 loss to then-No. 10 Georgetown Day School.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

