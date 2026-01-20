High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys Basketball Rankings - Jan. 20, 2026

KIPP D.C. Legacy enters the District's Top 10 rankings at No. 6

Derek Toney

KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep stormed into this week's Top 10 rankings, at No. 6.
Off to a rousing start, KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep debuts in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll.

The No. 5 Bulldogs posted two Top 10 victories (then-No. 6 Calvin Coolidge and then-No. 10 Paul Lawrence Dunbar), extending their winning streak to 11. KIPP’s lone loss came against No. 5 Friendship Technology Prep in the season opener.

Saint John’s College maintains the No. 1 spot followed by Sidwell Friends School, Gonzaga College, Archbishop Carroll and Friendship Technology Prep. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 15-4

The Cadets went 3-0, capped with a 57-54 win over Virginia No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 11-4

The Quakers went 4-0 last week capped with a 53-48 win over then-No. 7 Friendship Technology Prep.

3. GONZAGA COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-5

The Eagles ran their winning streak to four with decisions over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Bishop McNamara (Md.).

4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 16-7

The Lions lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic and D.C. top-ranked Saint John’s College in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.

5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 10-10

The Titans defeated Saint Vincent Pallotti (Md.) at the Hoops for Harmony tourney in Pennsylvania.

6. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 15-1

The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 10 Paul Laurence Dunbar (87-68) and then-No. 6 Calvin Coolidge (58-54). 

7. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 14-8

The Tigers averaged 88 points in three victories last week.

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 15-4

The Colts’ 12-game winning streak was snapped by KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep.

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 20-3

The Rough Riders won two games at the Hoops for Harmony tourney.

10. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 11-3

The Bulldogs defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School (Md.) after falling to Georgetown Prep (Md.)

