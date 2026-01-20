Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys Basketball Rankings - Jan. 20, 2026
Off to a rousing start, KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep debuts in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll.
The No. 5 Bulldogs posted two Top 10 victories (then-No. 6 Calvin Coolidge and then-No. 10 Paul Lawrence Dunbar), extending their winning streak to 11. KIPP’s lone loss came against No. 5 Friendship Technology Prep in the season opener.
Saint John’s College maintains the No. 1 spot followed by Sidwell Friends School, Gonzaga College, Archbishop Carroll and Friendship Technology Prep.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 15-4
The Cadets went 3-0, capped with a 57-54 win over Virginia No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 11-4
The Quakers went 4-0 last week capped with a 53-48 win over then-No. 7 Friendship Technology Prep.
3. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-5
The Eagles ran their winning streak to four with decisions over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Bishop McNamara (Md.).
4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 16-7
The Lions lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic and D.C. top-ranked Saint John’s College in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-10
The Titans defeated Saint Vincent Pallotti (Md.) at the Hoops for Harmony tourney in Pennsylvania.
6. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 15-1
The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 10 Paul Laurence Dunbar (87-68) and then-No. 6 Calvin Coolidge (58-54).
7. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 14-8
The Tigers averaged 88 points in three victories last week.
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 15-4
The Colts’ 12-game winning streak was snapped by KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep.
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 20-3
The Rough Riders won two games at the Hoops for Harmony tourney.
10. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 11-3
The Bulldogs defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School (Md.) after falling to Georgetown Prep (Md.)