Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/14/2024)
Gonzaga College continues its hold of No. 1 in the District of Columbia high school boys basketball Top 10. The Eagles are followed by St. John's College, Sidwell Friends School, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep.
The second 5 remain intact with Calvin Coolidge, Archbishop Carroll, St. Albans School, Cardozo and Theodore Roosevelt.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (13-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Eagles, who defeated Archbishop Carroll (82-54) will play Bishop Ireton (Va.) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) this week.
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (12-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets, who defeated Highland School (Va.), 69-57, at the Capitol Hoops Challenge, will play Paul VI Catholic (Va.) Monday, Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic Tuesday and Providence Day School (N.C.) Sunday in North Carolina.
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (7-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers, who lost to Bullis School (Md.), 74-72, at the Capitol Hoops Challenge at DeMatha Catholic (Md.), will play Potomac School (Va.) Monday, Owyhee (Idaho) at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts Sunday.
4. JACKSON-REED (10-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers, who lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 69-55, at the Capitol Hoops Challenge and defeated No. 10 Theodore Roosevelt (74-58), will play Howard Dilworth Woodson, Bard, Bell and Legacy School (Tex.) this week.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (12-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights, who lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.) after victories over Thurgood Marshall Academy and Clinton Grace Christian School (Md.), will play KIPP College Prep, Paul Public Charter School and Paul Laurence Dunbar this week.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE (11-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Colts, who defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson (55-22) and Bell (76-11), will play Bard, No. 9 Cardozo, Ron Brown andTakoma Academy (Md.) this week.
7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (11-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions, who lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College (82-54) and defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (70-60), will play Paul Vi Catholic (Va.) Thursday, and Southern California Academy at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts Saturday.
8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (7-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs, who defeated Flint Hill School (Va.), 77-68, will play Georgetown Prep and St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (Va.) this week.
9. CARDOZO (12-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Clerks, who defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Anacostia, and lost to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), will play Ron Brown, No. 6 Calvin Coolidge and Landstown (Va.) this week.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (10-6)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders, who lost to No. 4 Jackson-Reed (74-58) after their Jan. 8 match against Ballou was postponed, will play School Without Walls, Eleanor Roosevelt (Md.), Eastern and Paul Laurence Dunbar this week.