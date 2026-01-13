Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Rankings - Jan. 13, 2026
There’s one change in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll as Gonzaga College and Archbishop Carroll trade places.
Gonzaga moves to No. 3 after knocking off the Lions in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contest. Carroll moves to fourth. Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School.
The final six spots remain intact with Jackson-Reed, Calvin Coolidge, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt, Saint Albans School and Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 12-4
The Cadets defeated Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge in Maryland.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 7-4
The Quakers defeated Bullis School at the IAC/MAC Challenge on their home court.
3. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 12-5
The Eagles defeated then-No. 3 Archbishop Carroll (70-57) and Archbishop Spalding (Md.), 74-56 (Clash of the Titans).
4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-5
The Lions went 2-2 last week, including a win over Virginia No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and a loss to Saint Frances Academy (Md.) at the Clash of the Titans tourney in Maryland.
5. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-8
The Tigers went 3-2 last week, including a 75-62 loss to then-Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 12-3
The Colts ran their winning streak to nine with victories over Eastern and MacArthur.
7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-9
The Titans lost to The Fairfax Christian School at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.
8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 15-3
The Rough Riders averaged 74 points in three victories last week.
9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 10-2
The Bulldogs defeated Saint James Academy (Md.) at the IAC/MAC Challenge.
10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-1
The Crimson Tide ran their winning streak to 10, capped with a 68-27 decision over Howard Dilworth Woodson.