Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Rankings - Jan. 13, 2026

Gonzaga leaps over Archbishop Carroll for the No. 3 rankings in the District

After a win over then-No. 3 Archbishop Carroll, Gonzaga Prep leapfrogged the Lions for the third-ranking in D.C.
There’s one change in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll as Gonzaga College and Archbishop Carroll trade places.

Gonzaga moves to No. 3 after knocking off the Lions in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contest. Carroll moves to fourth. Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School.

The final six spots remain intact with Jackson-Reed, Calvin Coolidge, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt, Saint Albans School and Paul Laurence Dunbar. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 12-4

The Cadets defeated Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge in Maryland.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-4

The Quakers defeated Bullis School at the IAC/MAC Challenge on their home court.

3. GONZAGA COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 12-5

The Eagles defeated then-No. 3 Archbishop Carroll (70-57) and Archbishop Spalding (Md.), 74-56 (Clash of the Titans). 

4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 15-5

The Lions went 2-2 last week, including a win over Virginia No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and a loss to Saint Frances Academy (Md.) at the Clash of the Titans tourney in Maryland.

5. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 11-8

The Tigers went 3-2 last week, including a 75-62 loss to then-Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 12-3

The Colts ran their winning streak to nine with victories over Eastern and MacArthur.

7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-9

The Titans lost to The Fairfax Christian School at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.

8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 15-3

The Rough Riders averaged 74 points in three victories last week.

9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 10-2

The Bulldogs defeated Saint James Academy (Md.) at the IAC/MAC Challenge.

10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 11-1

The Crimson Tide ran their winning streak to 10, capped with a 68-27 decision over Howard Dilworth Woodson.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

