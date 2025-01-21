Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/21/2024)
A weekend of tournament play for the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday produced no changes at the top of the District of Columbia high school boys basketball Top 10 poll.
Nationally-ranked Gonzaga College which routed Roosevelt (Calif.), also ranked nationally, at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., remains No. 1 followed by St. John’s College, Sidwell Friends School, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep.
After knocking off previously No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, Cardozo moves from ninth to No. 6. Coolidge, Archbishop Carroll, St. Alban's and Theodore Roosevelt complete the Top 10.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (17-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Eagles defeated nationally-ranked Roosevelt (Calif.), 73-55, at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts after Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) wins over St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), Bishop Ireton (Va.), and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.).
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (14-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets defeated GRACE Christian (N.C), 67-36, and lost to Providence Day (N.C.), 63-53, at the Garner MLK Showcase in North Carolina after splitting WCAC matches with Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic (78-74 win) and Virginia No. 2 Paul VI Catholic (63-58 loss).
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (13-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers went 3-1 defeating Rivera Prep (Fla.), 53-37, at the Dream Classic at Bowie State University, Owyhee (Idaho) at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts and split matches with Potomac School (Va.) and Maryland No. 2 Bullis School (54-52 loss).
4. JACKSON-REED (13-6)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers lost to Legacy School (Tex.) at the Dream Classic after victories over Bard (74-11), Bell (90-11) and Howard Dilworth Woodson (64-17).
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (14-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights defeated KIPP College Prep, 100-36, and Paul Public Charter School, 92-38.
6. CARDOZO (15-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Clerks lost to Landstown (Va.), 73-62, after victories over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Ron Brown (70-35) and then-No. 6 Coolidge.
7. CALVIN COOLIDGE (11-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Colts defeated Ron Brown, 72-29, after a 63-60 loss to Cardozo.
8. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (11-9)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions lost to Wasatch Academy (Utah), 60-46, and SoCal Academy (Calif.), 64-56, at the Dream Classic after a 81-55 loss to Paul VI Catholic (Va.) in WCAC play.
9. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (7-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs lost to Georgetown Prep (Md.), 81-56, and St. Stephens & St. Agnes (Va.), 71-69.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (15-6)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders went 5-0, capped with a 55-52 victory over Calvert Hall College (Md.) at the Hoops for Harmony tournament in Pennsylvania.