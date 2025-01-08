Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/7/2024)
Gonzaga College remains No. 1 in the latest District of Columbia high school boys basketball rankings as weather has affected the early portion of this week’s schedule.
Games Monday and Tuesday were postponed as Winter Storm Blaire brought several inches of snow and icy conditions to the Mid-Atlantic region Sunday and Monday. Some weekend games were postponed or cancelled behind another system Friday.
The Eagles (12-2) are followed by St. John’s College, Sidwell Friends School, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (12-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Eagles, who placed third at the Hoophall West Invitational in Arizona, are scheduled to play Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) Friday after their game Tuesday against Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic was postponed.
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (11-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets, who defeated St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.) at their Behan Strong Invitational, are scheduled to play Paul Vi Catholic (Va.) Thursday after their match Tuesday against Bishop Ireton (Va.) was postponed.
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (7-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers are scheduled to play Maryland’s No. 2 Bullis School Saturday at the Capitol Hoops Challenge at DeMatha Catholic (Md.) after their game Tuesday against St. Albans School was postponed.
4. JACKSON-REED (9-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers, who defeated then-Maryland No. 1 Bullis School at the Behan Strong Invitational, are scheduled to play Benjamin Banneker Wednesday after their game Monday against McKinley Tech was postponed.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights, who lost to Woodside (Va.), are scheduled to play Thurgood Marshall Academy Thursday after their game Tuesday against Friendship Collegiate Academy was postponed.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE (9-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Colts, who defeated Theodore Roosevelt, 66-60, are scheduled to play Bell Wednesday after their game Monday against Benjamin Banneker was postponed.
7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (10-5)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions, who defeated West Charlotte (N.C.) at the Hoop It Up Classic at Oxon Hill (Md.), are scheduled to play Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) Friday after their game Tuesday against Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) was postponed.
8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (6-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Flint Hill School (Va.) Saturday after their game Tuesday against No. 3 Sidwell Friends School was postponed.
9. CARDOZO (9-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Clerks are scheduled to play Anacostia (D.C.) Wednesday after matches against Bell (Monday) and H.D. Woodson (Friday) was postponed.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (10-5)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders, who lost to No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, are scheduled to play Ballou Wednesday.