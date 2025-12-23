High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings - Dec. 23, 2025

No. 3 Georgetown Visitations wins five straight; Undefeated Dunbar breaks the DC Top 10, debuting at No. 7

Derek Toney

No. 3 Georgetown Visitation enters the holiday break on a five game winning streak.
No. 3 Georgetown Visitation enters the holiday break on a five game winning streak. / Georgetown Visitation Girls Basketball

Off to a perfect start, Paul Laurence Dunbar joins the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10.

The Crimson Tide (7-0 overall) debuts at No. 7. Saint John’s College maintains its hold at No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge and Maret School.

Jackson-Reed, Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School join Dunbar in the second 5. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 6-2

The Cadets outlasted Elizabeth Seton (Md.) in overtime in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-2

The Quakers dropped a 54-46 decision to Rutgers Prep (N.J.) at the Shore Games in New Jersey.

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-1

The Cubs ran their winning streak to five with a 67-33 win over Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart (Md.).

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-3 

The Colts scored 152 points in wins over Cardozo and Anacostia.

5. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-4

The Frogs lost to James Madison (Va.) after wins over St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) and Friendship Collegiate Academy.

6. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 6-3

The Tigers went 3-0 last week.

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-0

The Crimson Tide have won all six on-court matches by double-digits.

8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-4

The Pythons defeated IDEA Charter and then-No. 10 KIPP D.C. Legacy Prep before a non-league loss to United Audenried Charter (Pa.)

9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-1

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar.

10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 2-7

The Mighty Hoppers snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 36-31 victory over Edison (N.J.). 

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Washington DC