Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings - Dec. 23, 2025
Off to a perfect start, Paul Laurence Dunbar joins the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10.
The Crimson Tide (7-0 overall) debuts at No. 7. Saint John’s College maintains its hold at No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge and Maret School.
Jackson-Reed, Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School join Dunbar in the second 5.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-2
The Cadets outlasted Elizabeth Seton (Md.) in overtime in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-2
The Quakers dropped a 54-46 decision to Rutgers Prep (N.J.) at the Shore Games in New Jersey.
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-1
The Cubs ran their winning streak to five with a 67-33 win over Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart (Md.).
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-3
The Colts scored 152 points in wins over Cardozo and Anacostia.
5. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-4
The Frogs lost to James Madison (Va.) after wins over St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) and Friendship Collegiate Academy.
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 6-3
The Tigers went 3-0 last week.
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-0
The Crimson Tide have won all six on-court matches by double-digits.
8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-4
The Pythons defeated IDEA Charter and then-No. 10 KIPP D.C. Legacy Prep before a non-league loss to United Audenried Charter (Pa.)
9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-1
The Bulldogs suffered their first loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar.
10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 2-7
The Mighty Hoppers snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 36-31 victory over Edison (N.J.).