Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
There’s one change in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 rankings.
Paul Laurence Dunbar up to No. 5 after the undefeated Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 5 Jackson-Reed. The Tigers take Dunbar’s previous position at No. 6.
Saint John’s College remains No. 1 in the nation’s capital, followed by Sidwell Friends School and Georgetown Visitation Prep. Calvin Coolidge and Dunbar round out the Top 5.
Maret School (No. 7), Digital Pioneers Academy (8th), Benjamin Banneker (No. 9) and Georgetown Day School (10th) maintain their respective spots.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 15-3
The Cadets won four games last week by an average of 21 points.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-3
The Quakers have won their last three decisions by double digits.
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-5
The Cubs lost to Potomac School (Va.) and Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.)
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 15-5
The Colts extended their winning streak to five with decisions over McKinley Tech and Ballou.
5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 10-0
The Crimson Tide defeated then-No. 5 Jackson Reed, 49-48.
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 12-4
The Tigers defeated West Potomac at the She Got Game Classic in Virginia after losing to then-No. 6 Paul Laurence Dunbar.
7. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-8
The Frogs lost to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School after snapping a four-game losing streak with a 46-36 win over Holton-Arms School (Md.).
8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-12
The Pythons split two games at the Rose Classic in New York.
9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 11-4
The Bulldogs defeated Cardozo and Bard after a loss to then-No. 5 Jackson-Reed.
10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-11
The Hoppers defeated Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) and Flint Hill School (Va.) before dropping a three overtime decision to The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.)