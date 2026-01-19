High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026

Undefeated Dunbar climbs up to No. 5 in our latest District of Columbia rankings

Derek Toney

There’s one change in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 rankings.

Paul Laurence Dunbar up to No. 5 after the undefeated Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 5 Jackson-Reed. The Tigers take Dunbar’s previous position at No. 6.

Saint John’s College remains No. 1 in the nation’s capital, followed by Sidwell Friends School and Georgetown Visitation Prep. Calvin Coolidge and Dunbar round out the Top 5.

Maret School (No. 7), Digital Pioneers Academy (8th), Benjamin Banneker (No. 9) and Georgetown Day School (10th) maintain their respective spots. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 15-3

The Cadets won four games last week by an average of 21 points.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 9-3

The Quakers have won their last three decisions by double digits.

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-5

The Cubs lost to Potomac School (Va.) and Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.)

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 15-5

The Colts extended their winning streak to five with decisions over McKinley Tech and Ballou.

5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 10-0

The Crimson Tide defeated then-No. 5 Jackson Reed, 49-48.

6. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 12-4

The Tigers defeated West Potomac at the She Got Game Classic in Virginia after losing to then-No. 6 Paul Laurence Dunbar.

7. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-8

The Frogs lost to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School after snapping a four-game losing streak with a 46-36 win over Holton-Arms School (Md.).

8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-12

The Pythons split two games at the Rose Classic in New York.

9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 11-4

The Bulldogs defeated Cardozo and Bard after a loss to then-No. 5 Jackson-Reed.

10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-11

The Hoppers defeated Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) and Flint Hill School (Va.) before dropping a three overtime decision to The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.)

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

