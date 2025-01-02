Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/1/2025)
After a strong showing on the West Coast, Gonzaga College (D.C.) has solidified its No. 1 standing in the District of Columbia high school boys basketball rankings.
The Eagles (10-1) won the Les Schwab Invitational championship in Oregon, beating La Lumiere (Ind.) in the title game. Gonzaga is off to Arizona where they will play at the Hoophall West Invitational starting Thursday.
St. John’s College moves to No. 2 after reaching the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina. Sidwell Friends School, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep rounds out the Top 5.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Eagles, who won the Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon, will play at the Hoophall West Invitational in Arizona starting Thursday.
2 . ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (10-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Cadets lost to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Bishop Denis J. O’Connell in the finals of the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (6-4)
Previous rank: 2
The Quakers finished fifth in the Coby White bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina,
4. JACKSON-REED (7-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers lost to St. Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) and Southern California Prep at the Governor’s Challenge.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights play Lawrence Woodmere (N.Y.) Academy Friday.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE (8-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Colts lost to Sanderson (N.C.) in the finals of the Battle in the Bull Invitational in North Carolina.
7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (8-5)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions defeated Concordia Prep at their Hoderney Classic after splitting two games at the Governor’s Challenge.
8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (6-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs finished sixth in the National bracket at the Holiday Basketball Classic of The Palm Beaches in Florida.
9. CARDOZO (9-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Clerks will host H.D. Woodson Friday.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (10-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Roughriders finished third at the Battle in the Bull.