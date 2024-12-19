Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/18/2024)
Gonzaga College is again No. 1 in the latest District of Columbia boys basketball rankings.
The Eagles, whose only loss came against Columbus (Fla.) in overtime, won their tournament title last weekend. Sidwell Friends School, St. John’s College, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep also maintained their position from last week.
The bottom 5 also remain intact with Calvin Coolidge, Archbishop Carroll, St. Albans School, Maret School and Cardozo,
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (5-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Eagles won their annual Gonzaga (D.C.) Classic tourney, beating Chaminade College Prep (Mo.) in the final.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (5-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Quakers dropped a 46-45 decision to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.
3. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (6-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Cadets beat Bishop McNamara (Md.) and St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) to open Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.
4. JACKSON-REED (6-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers have won six straight.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights have scored 90 or more points in four of their last five games.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE (5-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Colts finished fifth at the Gonzaga (D.C.) Classic.
7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (4-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Forest Hills (N.Y.).
8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (3-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs defeated Avalon School (Md.) and St. Mary’s (Md.)
9. MARET SCHOOL (3-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Frogs went winless at the Gonzaga (D.C.) Classic.
10. CARDOZO (5-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Clerks are averaging 79 points a game during their five-game winning streak.