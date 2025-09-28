Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps - Sept 26-27, 2025
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its fifth week of high school football, as the major teams took the gridiron on Friday. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
St. John's 28, Friendship Collegiate 26
The lone WCAC win in this article, St. John's escaped with a close victory over Friendship Collegiate. The Cadets got going early thanks to a short touchdown run by Dajon Talley Rhodes. Also early on, both teams combined for six takeaways, a blocked field goal, and a blocked punt. With the win, St. John's improves to 4-1 on the season.
The St. James Performance Academy (Va.) 43, Good Counsel 7
The St. James Performance Academy football team, in its first year of existence, is not recognized as a true high school program, but building towards being similar to Florida's IMG Academy. On Friday night, the Strivers visited Good Counsel on their home turf and crushed the Falcons. The lone Good Counsel score came in the second quarter when quarterback Jackson Rice connected with Kobe Ellis for a touchdown. With the loss, the Falcons now drop to 3-2.
Malvern Prep (PA) 31, Gonzaga 24
Finally, Gonzaga dropped its first game of the season as they fell to PA foe Malvern Prep on the road. Both teams played each other last year, with the Friars also coming out on top. Losing by a touchdown, the Eagles are now 4-1.