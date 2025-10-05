Washington D.C. High School Football Rankings - Oct. 5, 2025
After a couple of forfeits, there’s shakeup in the bottom half in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 poll.
Calvin Coolidge and Paul Laurence Dunbar forfeited their games this weekend after a bench clearing brawl ended the team’s Sept. 25 contest. District of Columbia Public Schools officials declared the match a double-forfeit.
Ballou (Coolidge) and Jackson-Reed (Dunbar) each was awarded a 2-0 forfeit win. Eastern, which defeated then-No. 8 Theodore Roosevelt, moves up to No. 6, followed Dunbar, Coolidge, Roosevelt and Maret School.
Gonzaga College remains No. 1 despite a loss to Richmond, Va. power Benedictine College Prep (No. 6 in High School on SI Virginia Top 25). Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll maintain their spots in the Top 5.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 4-2
Last week: Lost to Benedictine College Prep (Va.), 21-14
This week: at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Oct. 11
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), 42-7
This week: Off (next game - vs. Maryland’s Our Lady of Good Counsel, Oct. 18)
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 3-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs, Mount Zion Prep, Oct. 9
4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-1
Last week: Lost to Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 27-26
This week: at Episcopal (Va.), Oct. 9
5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-3
Last week: Lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 35-18
This week: at Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), Oct. 10
6. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Theodore Roosevelt, 16-13
This week: vs. No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, Oct. 10
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 0-6
Last week: Did not play (forfeit loss to Jackson-Reed)
This week: at Ballou, Oct. 10
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-3
Last week: Did not play (forfeit loss to Ballou)
This week: at No. 6 Eastern, Oct. 10
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 1-4
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Eastern, 16-13
This week: at Howard Dilworth Woodson, Oct. 10
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Allegany, 49-26
This week: at Saint James School (Md.), Oct. 11