Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 17, 2025

Coolidge knocks off Eastern in DCIAA playoffs and climbs two spots; No. 1 Gonzaga advances to WCAC championship

The Coolidge Colts have romped into the next round of the playoffs and will face Dunbar on Thanksgiving.
Calvin Coolidge is the big winner in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10. 

The Colts moved up two spots to No. 6 after an overtime victory over Eastern in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division semifinals and State (DCSAA) Class AA quarterfinals. Coolidge will play No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar on Thanksgiving for the Stars Division title and a spot in the Class AA state final. 

Gonzaga remains No. 1 after advancing to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division championship with a win over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.). The Stags will play nationally-ranked DeMatha Catholic (Md.) in the title game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. (date and time to be announced). 

The rest of the Top 5 remain intact with St. John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Dunbar. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10: 

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 7-4

Last week: Defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 31-28, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinal

This week: vs. Maryland’s DeMatha Catholic, WCAC Capital Division final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, TBA)

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-5

Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 42-0, WCAC Capital Division semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.), 18-14

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 7 Eastern, District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA semifinal, Nov. 29)

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated No. 10 Maret School, 49-38, DCSAA Class A quarterfinal

This week: vs. Digital Pioneers Academy, DCSAA Class A semifinal, Nov. 22

5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-6

Last week: Defeated No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, 25-19, District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal at Eastern, Nov. 27)

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-4

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Eastern, 13-7, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 5 PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal at Eastern, Nov. 27

7. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, 13-7, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & State Athletic Association DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, DCSAA Class AA semifinal, Nov. 29)

8. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 5-6

Last week: Lost to Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 32-29, WCAC Metro Division semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 4-7

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 25-19, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal

SEASON COMPLETE - DCIAA STARS DIVISION SEMIFINALIST & DCSAA CLASS AA QUARTERFINALIST

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-4

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Saint Albans School, 49-38, DCSAA Class A quarterfinal

SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS A QUARTERFINALIST

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

