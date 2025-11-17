Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 17, 2025
Calvin Coolidge is the big winner in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10.
The Colts moved up two spots to No. 6 after an overtime victory over Eastern in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division semifinals and State (DCSAA) Class AA quarterfinals. Coolidge will play No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar on Thanksgiving for the Stars Division title and a spot in the Class AA state final.
Gonzaga remains No. 1 after advancing to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division championship with a win over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.). The Stags will play nationally-ranked DeMatha Catholic (Md.) in the title game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. (date and time to be announced).
The rest of the Top 5 remain intact with St. John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Dunbar.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-4
Last week: Defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 31-28, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinal
This week: vs. Maryland’s DeMatha Catholic, WCAC Capital Division final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, TBA)
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-5
Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 42-0, WCAC Capital Division semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.), 18-14
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 7 Eastern, District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA semifinal, Nov. 29)
4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated No. 10 Maret School, 49-38, DCSAA Class A quarterfinal
This week: vs. Digital Pioneers Academy, DCSAA Class A semifinal, Nov. 22
5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-6
Last week: Defeated No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, 25-19, District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal at Eastern, Nov. 27)
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Eastern, 13-7, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 5 PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR, DCIAA Stars Division final/Turkey Bowl & DCSAA Class AA semifinal at Eastern, Nov. 27
7. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, 13-7, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & State Athletic Association DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 3 Friendship Collegiate Academy, DCSAA Class AA semifinal, Nov. 29)
8. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 5-6
Last week: Lost to Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 32-29, WCAC Metro Division semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 4-7
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 25-19, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal
SEASON COMPLETE - DCIAA STARS DIVISION SEMIFINALIST & DCSAA CLASS AA QUARTERFINALIST
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 6-4
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Saint Albans School, 49-38, DCSAA Class A quarterfinal
SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA CLASS A QUARTERFINALIST