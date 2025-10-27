High School

Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025

Eastern moves up to No. 5 after topping Woodson as a DCIAA title matchup with Dunbar looms.

Eastern is the big winner in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 poll.

The Ramblers (8-1) move one spot to No. 5 after winning their seventh straight decision - a 30-6 win over Howard Dilworth Woodson. Eastern’s only loss came against Maryland Class 4A power Charles H. Flowers.

The Ramblers get this week off to prepare for a showdown with two-time defending District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division champ Paul Laurence Dunbar in the regular season finale Nov. 6. 

Eastern last defeated Dunbar in 2017. Saint John’s College and Gonzaga College remain Nos. 1 and 2 in the rankings, followed by Friendship Collegiate Academy and Saint Albans School. 

Archbishop Carroll falls to No. 6 with Dunbar, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School completing the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-3

Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.). 23-20

This week: vs. Bishop McNamara (Md.), Nov. 1

2. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 13-7

This week: vs. DeMatha Catholic (Md.) at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 31

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), 30-14

This week: at KIPP College Prep, Oct. 30

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Bullis School (Md.), 56-16

This week: vs. Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), Nov. 1

5. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson, 30-6

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Nov. 6

6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 4-4

Last week: Lost to Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 17-0

This week: vs. Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), Nov. 1

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 2-6

Last week: Defeated No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, 46-19

This week: vs. Howard Dilworth Woodson, Oct. 31

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-4

Last week: Defeated Jackson-Reed, 41-0

This week: vs. No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, Nov. 1

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-5

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 46-19

This week: at No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, Nov. 1

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Flint Hill School (Va.), 57-22

This week: vs. Potomac School (Va.), Nov. 1

Derek Toney
