Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025

No. 1 Gonzaga continues to impress; Friendship Collegiate moves up to No. 3

Derek Toney

After another impressive showing, Gonzaga College is again No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 rankings. 

The Eagles rolled past defending District public league state Class AA champ Paul Laurence Dunbar to improve to 2-0. Gonzaga defeated reigning Virginia Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith in the season opener.

The rest of the Top 5 feature Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Dunbar, and St. Albans School. Friendship defeated No. 6 Archbishop Carroll in its season opener over the weekend.

Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Eastern and Maret School make up the rest of the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated No. 3 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 50-16

This week: at Loyola Blakefield (Md.), Sept. 13

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to St. Joseph Regional (N.J.), 34-19

This week: at Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), Sept. 12

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated No. 6 Archbishop Carroll, 30-14

This week: at Simon Gratz (Pa.), Sept. 12

4. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 0-2

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College, 50-16

This week: at Woodbridge (Va.), Sept. 12

5. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Bishop O’Connell (Va.), 42-0

This week: at Jackson-Reed, Sept. 12

6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Friendship Collegiate Academy, 30-14

This week: at Bell, Sept. 12

7. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 0-2

Last week: Lost to Indian Valley (Ohio), 49-20

This week: vs. Anacostia (D.C.), Sept. 12

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s (Md.), 23-6

This week: at Southern School of Energy & Sustainability (N.C.), Sept. 12

9. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to Charles H. Flowers (Md.), 23-7

This week: at Georgetown Prep (Md.), Sept. 12

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Penn Wood (Pa.), 21-18

This week: Off (next game - vs. Maryland’s Landon School, Sept. 19)

Published
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

