Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
After another impressive showing, Gonzaga College is again No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 rankings.
The Eagles rolled past defending District public league state Class AA champ Paul Laurence Dunbar to improve to 2-0. Gonzaga defeated reigning Virginia Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith in the season opener.
The rest of the Top 5 feature Saint John’s College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Dunbar, and St. Albans School. Friendship defeated No. 6 Archbishop Carroll in its season opener over the weekend.
Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Eastern and Maret School make up the rest of the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated No. 3 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 50-16
This week: at Loyola Blakefield (Md.), Sept. 13
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to St. Joseph Regional (N.J.), 34-19
This week: at Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), Sept. 12
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated No. 6 Archbishop Carroll, 30-14
This week: at Simon Gratz (Pa.), Sept. 12
4. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College, 50-16
This week: at Woodbridge (Va.), Sept. 12
5. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Bishop O’Connell (Va.), 42-0
This week: at Jackson-Reed, Sept. 12
6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Friendship Collegiate Academy, 30-14
This week: at Bell, Sept. 12
7. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to Indian Valley (Ohio), 49-20
This week: vs. Anacostia (D.C.), Sept. 12
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s (Md.), 23-6
This week: at Southern School of Energy & Sustainability (N.C.), Sept. 12
9. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to Charles H. Flowers (Md.), 23-7
This week: at Georgetown Prep (Md.), Sept. 12
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Penn Wood (Pa.), 21-18
This week: Off (next game - vs. Maryland’s Landon School, Sept. 19)