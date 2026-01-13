Washington D.C. Top 10 Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 13, 2025
Jackson-Reed and Paul Laurence Dunbar each moved up in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 rankings.
Jackson-Reed is No. 5 this week followed by Dunbar as Maret School slips to No. 7. Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep and Calvin Coolidge.
Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School maintain their spot from last week.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 11-3
The Cadets defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 67-43.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 8-3
The Quakers defeated Flint Hill School (Va..) and No. 10 Georgetown Day School.
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-3
The Cubs won their three games last week by an average of 31 points.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 13-5
The Colts went 4-1 last week.
5. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 9-3
The Tigers ran their winning streak to five with wins over McKinley Tech and Ballou.
6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-0
The Crimson Tide remained undefeated with wins over Anacostia (forfeit) and Howard Dilworth Woodson
7. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-6
The Frogs dropped decisions to Potomac School (Va.) and No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep.
8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 5-11
The Pythons lost both their matches at the She Got Game Classic in Philadelphia.
9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-3
The Bulldogs defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson (51-20), Theodore Roosevelt (46-17) and Phelps Architecture, Construction & Engineering (51-15).
10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-10
The Hoppers dropped decisions to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School and No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep.