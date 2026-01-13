High School

Washington D.C. Top 10 Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 13, 2025

Jackson-Reed and Dunbar make upward moves this week

Gary Adornato, Derek Toney

Jackson-Reed and Paul Laurence Dunbar each moved up in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 rankings.

Jackson-Reed is No. 5 this week followed by Dunbar as Maret School slips to No. 7. Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep and Calvin Coolidge.

Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School maintain their spot from last week.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 11-3

The Cadets defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 67-43.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-3

The Quakers defeated Flint Hill School (Va..) and No. 10 Georgetown Day School.

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-3

The Cubs won their three games last week by an average of 31 points.

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 13-5

The Colts went 4-1 last week. 

5. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-3

The Tigers ran their winning streak to five with wins over McKinley Tech and Ballou.

6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-0

The Crimson Tide remained undefeated with wins over Anacostia (forfeit) and  Howard Dilworth Woodson

7. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-6

The Frogs dropped decisions to Potomac School (Va.) and No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep.

8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-11

The Pythons lost both their matches at the She Got Game Classic in Philadelphia.

9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 9-3

The Bulldogs defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson (51-20), Theodore Roosevelt (46-17) and Phelps Architecture, Construction & Engineering (51-15).

10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-10

The Hoppers dropped decisions to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School and No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep.

