High School

Washington D.C. Top 10 Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 6, 2025

Emerging from the holidays, the girls high school basketball Top 10 shows no movement

Derek Toney

Shelly Stallsmith/York Daily Record / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s no change at the top of the first High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 poll of the new year.

Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School and Georgetown Visitation Prep. .Calvin Coolidge and Maret School round out the Top 5. 

The second 5 features Jackson-Reed, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 10-3

The Cadets lost to Saint John Vianey (N.J.) after winning the Junior Orange Bowl Classic title in Florida.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 5-2

The Quakers placed third at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida.

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-3

The Cubs lost to Manchester (Va.) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) at the Panther Hoopla tourney at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.).

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-4

The Colts went 2-1 at the Battle In The Bull tourney in North Carolina.

5. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-4

The Frogs return to action Tuesday against Potomac School (Va.).

6. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-3

The Tigers defeated Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 73-71.

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-0

The Crimson Tide return to action at Anacostia Monday.

8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 3-8

The Pythons went 0-3 at the She Got Game Classic in Atlanta.

9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 6-3

The Bulldogs lost both their games at the Title IX Holiday Invitational at Archbishop Carroll. 

10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-7

The Hoppers return to action Tuesday at Georgetown Visitation Prep. 

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Washington DC