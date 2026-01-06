Washington D.C. Top 10 Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 6, 2025
There’s no change at the top of the first High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 poll of the new year.
Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School and Georgetown Visitation Prep. .Calvin Coolidge and Maret School round out the Top 5.
The second 5 features Jackson-Reed, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 10-3
The Cadets lost to Saint John Vianey (N.J.) after winning the Junior Orange Bowl Classic title in Florida.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-2
The Quakers placed third at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida.
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-3
The Cubs lost to Manchester (Va.) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) at the Panther Hoopla tourney at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.).
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 9-4
The Colts went 2-1 at the Battle In The Bull tourney in North Carolina.
5. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-4
The Frogs return to action Tuesday against Potomac School (Va.).
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-3
The Tigers defeated Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 73-71.
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-0
The Crimson Tide return to action at Anacostia Monday.
8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 3-8
The Pythons went 0-3 at the She Got Game Classic in Atlanta.
9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-3
The Bulldogs lost both their games at the Title IX Holiday Invitational at Archbishop Carroll.
10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-7
The Hoppers return to action Tuesday at Georgetown Visitation Prep.