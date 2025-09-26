Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025
Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 111 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include St. Edward (OH) vs No. 20 Bishop McNamara and No. 7 Flowers vs Duval.
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 94 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by Duval vs Flowers at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:
Albert Gallatin vs Allegany
Alexandria City vs Woodson
Bath County vs Hancock
Battlefield vs Independence
Berkeley Springs vs Grafton
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs Wheaton
Bladensburg vs Parkdale
Blake vs Sherwood
Boonsboro vs Catoctin
Bowie vs Wise
Broad Run vs Heritage
Broadway vs Rocktown High School
Brentsville District vs Sherando
Bullis vs St. Mary's Ryken
Calvert vs Great Mills
Caroline vs Chancellor
Central vs North Hagerstown
Chantilly vs Langley
Churchill vs Whitman
Clarksburg vs Richard Montgomery
Clear Spring vs Mountain Ridge
Claysburg-Kimmel vs Southern Huntingdon County
Colonial Forge vs North Stafford
Courtland vs King George
Damascus vs Oakdale
DuVal vs Flowers
East Hardy vs Southern
East Rockingham vs Harrisonburg
Eastern View vs James Monroe
Einstein vs Blair
Eleanor Roosevelt vs Northwestern
FCA Bucks vs Jefferson
Fairfax vs West Potomac
Fairmont Heights vs Friendly
Falls Church vs Rock Ridge
Fauquier vs Meridian
Fluvanna County vs Louisa County
Forest Park vs Potomac
Fort Hill vs Hollidaysburg
Francis Scott Key vs Tuscarora
Frankfort vs Northern
Frederick vs Middletown
Freedom vs Dominion
Fredericksburg Christian vs Saint John Paul the Great Catholic
Gar-Field vs Freedom
Gaithersburg vs Watkins Mill
Georgetown Prep vs Woodberry Forest
Gonzaga vs Malvern Prep
Goochland vs Orange County
Governor Thomas Johnson vs South Hagerstown
Gwynn Park vs Largo
Hampshire vs Keyser
Hayfield vs Edison
Heritage vs Broad Run
Hylton vs Woodbridge
James Buchanan vs Upper Dauphin Area
James Monroe vs Narrows
Jefferson vs Martinsburg
John Carroll vs St. John's Catholic Prep
Kettle Run vs Millbrook
Lake Braddock vs Robinson
Leonardtown vs McDonough
Lewis vs Mount Vernon
Linganore vs Walkersville
Loudoun Valley vs Potomac Falls
Luray vs McCluer
Madison vs Marshall
Magruder vs Rockville
Manassas Park vs Skyline
McKinley Tech vs St. Albans
Middlesex vs Rappahannock
Moorefield vs Petersburg
Mount Vernon vs Lewis
Mountain View vs Stafford
Northeast vs Williamsport
Northwest vs Paint Branch
Osbourn Park vs Gainesville
Our Lady of Good Counsel vs St. James Performance Academy
Oxon Hill vs Potomac
Page County vs Stonewall Jackson
Park View vs Annandale
Patuxent vs Northern
Riverbend vs Brooke Point
South County vs West Springfield
South River vs Urbana
Spotsylvania vs Culpeper County
Stone vs Westlake
Stone Bridge vs Woodgrove
Strasburg vs Turner Ashby
Suitland vs Laurel
Unity Reed vs Patriot
Walter Johnson vs Wootton
Warren County vs Wood
Washington-Liberty vs Centreville
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 13 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Saturday, highlighted by DeMatha vs St. Michael at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday Washington DC metro games:
Bishop McNamara vs St. Edward
Bishop O'Connell vs Landon
Centennial vs Poolesville
Chopticon vs Huntingtown
Colonial Beach vs Sidwell Friends
Crossland vs Douglass
DeMatha vs St. Michael
Flint Hill vs Trinity Episcopal
Handley vs Westmoreland
Long Reach vs River Hill
Potomac School vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
Surrattsville vs Central
