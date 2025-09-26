High School

Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025

Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 26

CJ Vafiadis

Wise Pumas seek to continue the dominance in Prince George's County.
Wise Pumas seek to continue the dominance in Prince George's County. / John Bowers

There are 111 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include St. Edward (OH) vs No. 20 Bishop McNamara and No. 7 Flowers vs Duval.

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 94 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by Duval vs Flowers at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:

Albert Gallatin vs Allegany

Alexandria City vs Woodson

Bath County vs Hancock

Battlefield vs Independence

Berkeley Springs vs Grafton

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs Wheaton

Bladensburg vs Parkdale

Blake vs Sherwood

Boonsboro vs Catoctin

Bowie vs Wise

Broad Run vs Heritage

Broadway vs Rocktown High School

Brentsville District vs Sherando

Bullis vs St. Mary's Ryken

Calvert vs Great Mills

Caroline vs Chancellor

Central vs North Hagerstown

Chantilly vs Langley

Churchill vs Whitman

Clarksburg vs Richard Montgomery

Clear Spring vs Mountain Ridge

Claysburg-Kimmel vs Southern Huntingdon County

Colonial Forge vs North Stafford

Courtland vs King George

Damascus vs Oakdale

DuVal vs Flowers

East Hardy vs Southern

East Rockingham vs Harrisonburg

Eastern View vs James Monroe

Einstein vs Blair

Eleanor Roosevelt vs Northwestern

FCA Bucks vs Jefferson

Fairfax vs West Potomac

Fairmont Heights vs Friendly

Falls Church vs Rock Ridge

Fauquier vs Meridian

Fluvanna County vs Louisa County

Forest Park vs Potomac

Fort Hill vs Hollidaysburg

Francis Scott Key vs Tuscarora

Frankfort vs Northern

Frederick vs Middletown

Freedom vs Dominion

Fredericksburg Christian vs Saint John Paul the Great Catholic

Gar-Field vs Freedom

Gaithersburg vs Watkins Mill

Georgetown Prep vs Woodberry Forest

Gonzaga vs Malvern Prep

Goochland vs Orange County

Governor Thomas Johnson vs South Hagerstown

Gwynn Park vs Largo

Hampshire vs Keyser

Hayfield vs Edison

Heritage vs Broad Run

Hylton vs Woodbridge

James Buchanan vs Upper Dauphin Area

James Monroe vs Narrows

Jefferson vs Martinsburg

John Carroll vs St. John's Catholic Prep

Kettle Run vs Millbrook

Lake Braddock vs Robinson

Leonardtown vs McDonough

Lewis vs Mount Vernon

Linganore vs Walkersville

Loudoun Valley vs Potomac Falls

Luray vs McCluer

Madison vs Marshall

Magruder vs Rockville

Manassas Park vs Skyline

McKinley Tech vs St. Albans

Middlesex vs Rappahannock

Moorefield vs Petersburg

Mount Vernon vs Lewis

Mountain View vs Stafford

Northeast vs Williamsport

Northwest vs Paint Branch

Osbourn Park vs Gainesville

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs St. James Performance Academy

Oxon Hill vs Potomac

Page County vs Stonewall Jackson

Park View vs Annandale

Patuxent vs Northern

Riverbend vs Brooke Point

South County vs West Springfield

South River vs Urbana

Spotsylvania vs Culpeper County

Stone vs Westlake

Stone Bridge vs Woodgrove

Strasburg vs Turner Ashby

Suitland vs Laurel

Unity Reed vs Patriot

Walter Johnson vs Wootton

Warren County vs Wood

Washington-Liberty vs Centreville

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

There are 13 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Saturday, highlighted by DeMatha vs St. Michael at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Saturday Washington DC metro games:

Bishop McNamara vs St. Edward

Bishop O'Connell vs Landon

Centennial vs Poolesville

Chopticon vs Huntingtown

Colonial Beach vs Sidwell Friends

Crossland vs Douglass

DeMatha vs St. Michael

Flint Hill vs Trinity Episcopal

Handley vs Westmoreland

Long Reach vs River Hill

Potomac School vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes

Surrattsville vs Central

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

