High School

12 leading all-state candidates in Washington high school boys and girls basketball heading into postseason

All-classification boys side paced by high-flying Rainier Beach duo while girls led by state's lone McDonald's All-American selection

Todd Milles

Jeremiah Harshman accepts the Deonte Strickland Mr. Hustle award after hitting a buzzer-beating 3 to finish third in the 2024 Les Schwab Invitational.
Jeremiah Harshman accepts the Deonte Strickland Mr. Hustle award after hitting a buzzer-beating 3 to finish third in the 2024 Les Schwab Invitational. / Photo by Andy Buhler, SBLive

With the WIAA championships coming into view one month away in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane, SBLIve WA takes a look at the leading candidates in Washington high school boys and girls basketball for the end-of-season all-classification, all-state teams.

A reminder - SBLive WA holds team success in high regard when it comes to making all-state selections:

---

Kaden Powers and Rainier Beach boys are loaded with scoring power in Class 3A ranks this winter.
Kaden Powers and Rainier Beach boys are loaded with scoring power in Class 3A ranks this winter. / Photo by Vince Miller

BOYS

G Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima, senior

G Jalen Davis, Bremerton, sophomore

G/F Ethan Harris, Camas, junior

G Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright, senior

G Tripp Haywood, Garfield, sophomore

G/F Brant Heppner, Lynden, senior

G Cesar Hernandez, Davis of Yakima, senior

G Cam Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway, senior

G Josiah "Jo" Lee, Glacier Peak, senior

G Landen Northrop, Richland, junior

G Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach, senior

G Kaden Powers, Rainier Beach, senior

---

Soraya Ogaldez and North Thurston girls have steadily climbined in the Class 3A rankings this winter.
Soraya Ogaldez and North Thurston girls have steadily climbed in the Class 3A rankings this winter. / Photo by Todd Milles

GIRLS

G Kaleo Anderson, King's, junior

G/F Kawehi Borden, Sumner, sophomore

C Julia Dalan, W.F. West, senior

G Brooklynn Haywood, Union, junior

F Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima, sophomore

G/F Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley, senior

G Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston, senior

G Finley Parcher, Lynden, sophomore

G Jamison Philip, Ellensburg, senior

C Malia Ruud, Chiawana, senior

G Keirra Thompson, Camas, senior

G Ashley Uusitalo, Lake Washington, junior

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington