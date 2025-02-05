12 leading all-state candidates in Washington high school boys and girls basketball heading into postseason
With the WIAA championships coming into view one month away in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane, SBLIve WA takes a look at the leading candidates in Washington high school boys and girls basketball for the end-of-season all-classification, all-state teams.
A reminder - SBLive WA holds team success in high regard when it comes to making all-state selections:
---
BOYS
G Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima, senior
G Jalen Davis, Bremerton, sophomore
G/F Ethan Harris, Camas, junior
G Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright, senior
G Tripp Haywood, Garfield, sophomore
G/F Brant Heppner, Lynden, senior
G Cesar Hernandez, Davis of Yakima, senior
G Cam Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway, senior
G Josiah "Jo" Lee, Glacier Peak, senior
G Landen Northrop, Richland, junior
G Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach, senior
G Kaden Powers, Rainier Beach, senior
---
GIRLS
G Kaleo Anderson, King's, junior
G/F Kawehi Borden, Sumner, sophomore
C Julia Dalan, W.F. West, senior
G Brooklynn Haywood, Union, junior
F Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima, sophomore
G/F Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley, senior
G Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston, senior
G Finley Parcher, Lynden, sophomore
G Jamison Philip, Ellensburg, senior
C Malia Ruud, Chiawana, senior
G Keirra Thompson, Camas, senior
G Ashley Uusitalo, Lake Washington, junior
---