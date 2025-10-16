Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 15, 2025
With another week of the high school football season completed in the state of Arkansas, it is time we look at the updated top 25 high school football rankings in The Natural State.
Bryant, Bentonville, Greenwood, Rogers, Robinson, Greenbrier and Searcy all currently sit at 6-0. Meanwhile, Conway, Arkadelphia and Lakeside, who are currently 5-1 and sit inside the top 10 also won in impressive fashion last week.
Dardanelle and Southside (Batesville) also currently sit at 6-0 while they slowly creep up the rankings with each passing week.
Lastly, Farmington, Bentonville West and Southside (Fort Smith) fell in this week's rankings. However, everything they had their sights on accomplishing before the start of the season is still within their grasp.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Bryant (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Pulaski Academy 48-14
Next up: vs. Little Rock Southwest
2. Bentonville (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Rogers Heritage 42-0
Next up: at Fayeteville
3. Greenwood (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Siloam Springs 42-0
Next up: at Lake Hamilton
4. Rogers (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Bentonville West 70-42
Next up: at Springdale
5. Robinson (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated White Hall 72-0
Next up: at Beebe
6. Conway (5-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Cabot 57-28
Next up: at Central
7. Greenbrier (6-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Farmington 48-38
Next up: at Alma
8. Arkadelphia (5-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Fountain Lake 49-7
Next up: at Harmony Grove
9. Lakeside (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Arkansas (Texarkana) 28-14
Next up: vs. Hope
10. Searcy (6-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Jacksonville 48-27
Next up: at Pine Bluff
11. Dardanelle (6-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Clinton 26-24
Next up: at Lamar
12. Shiloh Christian (4-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Southside (Fort Smith) 52-24
Next up: at Russellville
13. Southside (Batesville) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Westside 57-10
Next up: at Highland
14. Valley View (5-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Wynne 38-0
Next up: vs. Brookland
15. Benton (4-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Sheridan 87-42
Next up: at El Dorado
16. Mills University Studies (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Forrest City 41-32
Next up: at Riverview
17. Salem (6-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Atkins 20-14
Next up: at Yellville-Summit
18. Hot Springs (5-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated De Queen 56-7
Next up: at Magnolia
19. Farmington (4-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Greenbrier 48-38
Next up: vs. Vilonia
20. Bentonville West (4-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Rogers 70-42
Next up: vs. Har-Ber
21. Charleston (5-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Hackett 52-0
Next up: vs. Lavaca
22. Southside (Fort Smith) (4-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Shiloh Christian 52-24
Next up: at Van Buren
23. El Dorado (4-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Lost to Sylvan Hills 25-10
Next up: vs. Benton
24. Marion (4-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated West Memphis 28-25
Next up: vs. Jonesboro
25. Elkins (5-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Lincoln 83-6
Next up: at Prairie Grove