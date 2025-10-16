High School

Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 15, 2025

The top 5 remain unbeaten as they all stand at 6-0

Bentonville West vs Rogers from Oct. 10, 2025
Bentonville West vs Rogers from Oct. 10, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

With another week of the high school football season completed in the state of Arkansas, it is time we look at the updated top 25 high school football rankings in The Natural State.

Bryant, Bentonville, Greenwood, Rogers, Robinson, Greenbrier and Searcy all currently sit at 6-0. Meanwhile, Conway, Arkadelphia and Lakeside, who are currently 5-1 and sit inside the top 10 also won in impressive fashion last week.

Dardanelle and Southside (Batesville) also currently sit at 6-0 while they slowly creep up the rankings with each passing week.

Lastly, Farmington, Bentonville West and Southside (Fort Smith) fell in this week's rankings. However, everything they had their sights on accomplishing before the start of the season is still within their grasp.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Bryant (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Pulaski Academy 48-14

Next up: vs. Little Rock Southwest

2. Bentonville (6-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Rogers Heritage 42-0

Next up: at Fayeteville

3. Greenwood (6-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Siloam Springs 42-0

Next up: at Lake Hamilton

4. Rogers (6-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Bentonville West 70-42

Next up: at Springdale

5. Robinson (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated White Hall 72-0

Next up: at Beebe

6. Conway (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Cabot 57-28

Next up: at Central

7. Greenbrier (6-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Farmington 48-38

Next up: at Alma

8.  Arkadelphia (5-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Fountain Lake 49-7

Next up: at Harmony Grove

9. Lakeside (5-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Arkansas (Texarkana) 28-14

Next up: vs. Hope

10. Searcy (6-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Jacksonville 48-27

Next up: at Pine Bluff

11. Dardanelle (6-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Clinton 26-24

Next up: at Lamar

12. Shiloh Christian (4-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Southside (Fort Smith) 52-24

Next up: at Russellville

13. Southside (Batesville) (6-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Westside 57-10

Next up: at Highland

14.  Valley View (5-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Wynne 38-0

Next up: vs. Brookland

15. Benton (4-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Sheridan 87-42

Next up: at El Dorado

16. Mills University Studies (5-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Forrest City 41-32

Next up: at Riverview

17.  Salem (6-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Atkins 20-14

Next up: at Yellville-Summit

18. Hot Springs (5-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated De Queen 56-7

Next up: at Magnolia

19. Farmington (4-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Greenbrier 48-38

Next up: vs. Vilonia

20. Bentonville West (4-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Lost to Rogers 70-42

Next up: vs. Har-Ber

21. Charleston (5-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Hackett 52-0

Next up: vs. Lavaca

22. Southside (Fort Smith) (4-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Shiloh Christian 52-24

Next up: at Van Buren

23. El Dorado (4-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Lost to Sylvan Hills 25-10

Next up: vs. Benton

24. Marion (4-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated West Memphis 28-25

Next up: vs. Jonesboro

25. Elkins (5-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Lincoln 83-6

Next up: at Prairie Grove

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

