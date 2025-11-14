Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 12, 2025
With the state playoffs beginning this week, we take a look at the latest High School on SI Arkansas high school football rankings.
The top five teams from last week's rankings remain the same, and the top 10 teams remain the same. However, in the 6-10 range there has been some reshuffling after Conway's defeat to Bryant. The Wampus Cats slide down to number nine as the teams that were ranked beneath slide up.
After Lakeside and Marion were defeated last week, teams ranked 11-23 slide up in the rankings, and two new teams enter the top 25 for the first time this season.
Bismarck (9-1) and Mansfield (10-0) check in at number 24 and 25. Each of these two proud programs are playing almost as well as anyone in the state right now, and they both will look to continue their excellent run of form this postseason.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Bryant (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Conway 28-21
Next up: Opponent TBA on Nov. 21, Class 7A Playoffs
2. Bentonville (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Bentonville West 48-31
Next up: Opponent TBA on Nov. 21, Class 7A Playoffs
3. Greenwood (10-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Mountain Home 42-10
Next up: Opponent TBA on Nov. 21, Class 6A Playoffs
4. Robinson (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Maumelle 42-0
Next up: vs. Camden Fairview, Class 5A Playoffs
5. Rogers (9-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Rogers Heritage 49-14
Next up: Opponent TBA on Nov. 21, Class 7A Playoffs
6. Greenbrier (10-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Vilonia 34-33
Next up: vs. Batesville, Class 5A Playoffs
7. Arkadelphia (9-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Malvern 53-21
Next up: vs. Highland, Class 4A Playoffs
8. Dardanelle (10-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Mena 28-13
Next up: vs. Malvern, Class 4A Playoffs
9. Conway (8-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Bryant 28-21
Next up: Opponent TBA on Nov. 21, Class 7A Playoffs
10. Shiloh Christian (8-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Van Buren 51-7
Next up: Opponent TBA on Nov. 21, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Searcy (9-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Beebe 49-27
Next up: vs. Lakeside, Class 5A Playoffs
12. Southside (Batesville) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Blytheville 47-14
Next up: vs. Huntsville, Class 4A Playoffs
13. Valley View (9-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Batesville 49-35
Next up: vs. Harrison, Class 5A Playoffs
14. Benton (8-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Marion 38-21
Next up: Opponent TBA on Nov. 21, Class 6A Playoffs
15. Hot Springs (9-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Lakeside 23-21
Next up: vs. Beebe, Class 5A Playoffs
16. Salem (10-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Quitman 60-15
Next up: vs. Fouke, Class 3A Playoffs
17. Mills University Studies (9-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Lonoke 21-14
Next up: vs. Central, Class 4A Playoffs
18. Farmington (8-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Alma 49-20
Next up: vs. Harding Academy, Class 5A Playoffs
19. Charleston (9-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Greenland 38-6
Next up: vs. Barton, Class 3A Playoffs
20. Elkins (9-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Huntsville 47-0
Next up: vs. Forrest City, Class 4A Playoffs
21. El Dorado (7-3)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Sheridan 62-23
Next up: vs. Lake Hamilton, Class 6A Playoffs
22. Parkview (7-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Camden Fairview 40-21
Next up: vs. Maumelle, Class 5A Playoffs
23. Bentonville West (7-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Lost to Bentonville 48-31
Next up: vs. North Little Rock, Class 7A Playoffs
24. Bismarck (9-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Horatio 57-0
Next up: vs. Lavaca, Class 3A Playoffs
25. Mansfield (10-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated West Fork 80-8
Next up: Opponent TBA on Nov. 21, Class 3A Playoffs