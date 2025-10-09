Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 8, 2025
We are back with our Arkansas high school football top 25 rankings, and Bryant continues to have a stranglehold on the top spot.
The top four remain the same, and Robinson rounds out the top five as they had another dominating victory last week.
Searcy climbs into the top 10 as they have gotten off to a red hot start, and Dardandelle continues to move up the rankings as they check in at number 12 this week.
Lastly, Salem, Charleston, Marion and Elkins enter the top 25 for the first time this season as they all have gotten off to fantastic starts this season.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Bryant (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Little Rock Christian Academy 49-21
Next up: at Pulaski Academy
2. Bentonville (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Northside 34-0
Next up: vs. Rogers Heritage
3. Greenwood (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Russellville 50-13
Next up: vs. Siloam Springs
4. Rogers (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Fayetteville 56-55
Next up: vs. Bentonville West
5. Robinson (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Jacksonville 42-7
Next up: at White Hall
6. Conway (4-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated North Little Rock 31-7
Next up: vs. Cabot
7. Greenbrier (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Clarksville 49-7
Next up: vs. Farmington
8. Arkadelphia (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Bauxite 42-21
Next up: vs. Fountain Lake
9. Lakeside (4-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Magnolia 34-6
Next up: at Arkansas (Texarkana)
10. Searcy (5-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Watson Chapel 56-12
Next up: at Jacksonville
11. Farmington (4-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Harrison 37-14
Next up: at Greenbrier
12. Dardanelle (5-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Waldron
Next up: vs. Clinton
13. Shiloh Christian (3-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Mountain Home 55-41
Next up: at Southside (Fort Smith)
14. Bentonville West (4-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Springdale 48-12
Next up: at Rogers
15. Southside (Fort Smith) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Lake Hamilton
Next up: vs. Shiloh Christian
16. Southside (Batesville) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Pocahontas 34-20
Next up: vs. Westside
17. Valley View (4-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Harding Academy 27-0
Next up: at Wynne
18. Benton (3-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Sylvan Hills 40-35
Next up: vs. Sheridan
19. Mills University Studies (4-1)
Previous Ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Heber Springs 17-14
Next up: at Forrest City
20. El Dorado (4-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Marion 28-21
Next up: vs. Sylvan Hills
21. Salem (5-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Episcopal 69-12
Next up: vs. Atkins
22. Hot Springs (4-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Hope 49-14
Next up: vs. De Queen
23. Charleston (4-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to Mansfield 32-26
Next up: at Hackett
24. Marion (3-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to El Dorado
Next up: at West Memphis
25. Elkins (4-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Berryville 61-0
Next up: vs. Lincoln