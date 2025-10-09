High School

Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 8, 2025

Four new teams enter the latest edition of the Arkansas top 25 state rankings

Bentonville vs Har-Ber from Sept. 26, 2025
Bentonville vs Har-Ber from Sept. 26, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

We are back with our Arkansas high school football top 25 rankings, and Bryant continues to have a stranglehold on the top spot.

The top four remain the same, and Robinson rounds out the top five as they had another dominating victory last week.

Searcy climbs into the top 10 as they have gotten off to a red hot start, and Dardandelle continues to move up the rankings as they check in at number 12 this week.

Lastly, Salem, Charleston, Marion and Elkins enter the top 25 for the first time this season as they all have gotten off to fantastic starts this season.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Bryant (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Little Rock Christian Academy 49-21

Next up: at Pulaski Academy

2. Bentonville (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Northside 34-0

Next up: vs. Rogers Heritage

3. Greenwood (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Russellville 50-13

Next up: vs. Siloam Springs

4. Rogers (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Fayetteville 56-55

Next up: vs. Bentonville West

5.  Robinson (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Jacksonville 42-7

Next up: at White Hall

6. Conway (4-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated North Little Rock 31-7

Next up: vs. Cabot

7. Greenbrier (5-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Clarksville 49-7

Next up: vs. Farmington

8. Arkadelphia (4-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Bauxite 42-21

Next up: vs. Fountain Lake

9.  Lakeside (4-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Magnolia 34-6

Next up: at Arkansas (Texarkana)

10.  Searcy (5-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Watson Chapel 56-12

Next up: at Jacksonville

11. Farmington (4-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Harrison 37-14

Next up: at Greenbrier

12. Dardanelle (5-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Waldron

Next up: vs. Clinton

13. Shiloh Christian (3-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Mountain Home 55-41

Next up: at Southside (Fort Smith)

14. Bentonville West (4-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Springdale 48-12

Next up: at Rogers

15.  Southside (Fort Smith) (4-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Lake Hamilton

Next up: vs. Shiloh Christian

16. Southside (Batesville) (5-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Pocahontas 34-20

Next up: vs. Westside

17.  Valley View (4-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Harding Academy 27-0

Next up: at Wynne

18. Benton (3-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Sylvan Hills 40-35

Next up: vs. Sheridan

19. Mills University Studies (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Heber Springs 17-14

Next up: at Forrest City

20. El Dorado (4-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Marion 28-21

Next up: vs. Sylvan Hills

21. Salem (5-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Episcopal 69-12

Next up: vs. Atkins

22. Hot Springs (4-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Hope 49-14

Next up: vs. De Queen

23. Charleston (4-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Lost to Mansfield 32-26

Next up: at Hackett

24. Marion (3-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Lost to El Dorado

Next up: at West Memphis

25. Elkins (4-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Berryville 61-0

Next up: vs. Lincoln

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

