2024 Washington high school football schedules released: Battle of state champs slated for September
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Washington high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming WIAA season.
Most teams will play their first contests on Friday, September 6, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 WIAA state championship games taking place December 6-7.
2024 Washington WIAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 WIAA high school football season schedule:
- September 5: First contests
- September 6: First Friday night
- November 15: Playoffs start
- December 6: Classes 1B, 1A and 3A state championships*
- December 7: Classes 2B, 2A and 4A state championships*
*The 2024 WIAA Washington high school football state title games will be played at the University of Washington's Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's Washington state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 WIAA high school football state champions in each classification:
- Class 4A: Lake Stevens Vikings
- Class 3A: Bellevue Wolverines
- Class 2A: Anacortes Seahawks
- Class 2B: Okanogan Bulldogs
- Class 1A: Royal Knights
- Class 1B: Liberty Bell Mountain Lions
