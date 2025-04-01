6 NCAA Men's and Women's Final Four players or coaches with ties to Washington state - high school or college
The NCAA Division I basketball season has reached its pinnacle weekend - Men's and Women's Final Four.
Here are six players and coaches - men and women - with ties to Washington state who are part of the festivities (men are in San Antonio, Texas; women are in Tampa, Florida), ranked in order of potential impact:
---
1. KELVIN SAMPSON, Houston men's coach
Approaching 800 wins, Sampson, 69, is considered one of the premier coaches in NCAA history. He has led the Cougars to a seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance - and second Final Four berth this weekend. But his NCAA journey started at WSU (1987-94) where he was 103-103, and guided the school to three consecutive postseason bids, including the 1994 NCAA Tournament.
---
2. CHLOE KITTS, South Carolina women's forward
Easily the most accomplished player in this bunch, Kitts - who grew up in Puyallup until 2014, and never played high school basketball in Washington - became an NCAA Division I champion last season after the Gamecocks beat Iowa for the title. Currently, the frontcourt starter is No. 3 on the team in scoring (10.4 ppg) and leads the squad in rebounding (7.9 rpg).
---
3. RUEBEN CHINYELU, Florida men's center
A starter for all 38 games this season, he averages 6.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The sophomore from Nigeria began his collegiate career at WSU last season, starting 12 games for the Cougars. He averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game in Pullman, and had six double-doubles before leaving for Gainesville last April.
---
4. JOHN ANDRZEJEK, Florida men's assistant coach
In his second season with the Gators, Andrzejek was regarded as an offensive advanced-metrics guru in his four seasons at WSU (2019-23) under Kyle Smith, who is now at Stanford. During his tenure in Pullman, the Cougars were 69-61. He recently was named the new coach at Campbell University in North Carolina.
---
5. MORGAN VALLEY, UConn women's assistant coach
Has a background with some of the greatest scorers in NCAA history, including Paige Bueckers as a fourth-year assistant with UConn. Before that, she was a Washington Huskies assistant from 2015-17 under Mike Neighbors as a 26-win Huskies' team in 2016 reached the Final Four with guard Kelsey Plum -then the NCAA's all-time leading scorer (3,527 points) - leading the charge.
6. NOLAN CRIST, Florida men's video coordinator
A former sprinter on the Issaquah High School boys track and field team, Crist has climbed the ranks in the Florida program - first as a scouting assistant (2021-22), then as student manager (2022-23) and then as head manager and graduate manager last season before becoming first-year video coordinator. Already has post-graduate degree from university in sport management.
---