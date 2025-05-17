Bats alive! Issaquah conquers KingCo champion Skyline to capture first bi-district softball championship
EVERETT, Wash. - Sophomore Shae Erickson hit a pair of home runs, including a highlight grand slam, as Issaquah High School clinched its first bi-district softball championship in school history with a 14-6 victory Friday over KingCo champion Skyline at Phil Johnson Ballfields.
The game featured seven home runs.
After Skyline rallied to tie the game, 5-5, on Shea Staley's two-run double in the third inning, the Eagles wasted no time with an answer.
Against reliever Elin Aageson, Shaina Starnicky broke the tie with a leadoff hone run to right field.
Five batters later, Erickson came up with the bases loaded against Abby Haapala, who was reinserted after starting the game.
And Erickson socked a moonshot grand slam home run high over the right-field fence to cap a six-run inning, giving Issaquah an 11-5 cushion.
That seemed to settle Erickson down in the circle. She retired nine batters in a row in the middle innings. She also finished 2-for-2 with the home runs, adding three walks and totaling seven RBI.
Starnicky later added a solo blast in the sixth inning.
Devyn Wilson also crushed two runs, including a leadoff home run for the Spartans in the first inning to cut Issaquah's lead to 2-1.
---