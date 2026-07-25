Brandon Roy Preparing for a Return to the Helm of Garfield Basketball

Garfield High School is bringing back one of its own.

Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy has returned as the Bulldogs' boys basketball coach, reuniting one of Washington's most successful high school programs with the alumnus who previously guided Garfield to three Class 3A state championships.

This is Roy's fourth stint as head coach of the Bulldogs.

Investigation Cleared Roy

Roy sat out the 2025-26 season and was formally dismissed from his position last December, as the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) reviewed allegations that Roy engaged in illegal tampering. Garfield and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) reported the allegations to the WIAA and, following a review, the state's athletic governing body found no evidence of any rules violations.

With the position posted in the spring, Roy applied and, according to Seattle Public Schools, “participated in a comprehensive interview process that included school leadership, athletics staff, a student-athlete, and a parent representative.”

A Familiar Face Returns

Following that process, Roy emerged as the top applicant and SPS announced his return last month.

As far as the allegations were concerned, Roy denied any wrongdoing.

“I completely denied it from the start,” said Roy during the press conference called to announce his return to the program. “It was completely false. I didn’t even know where it was coming from.”

Decorated Playing and Coaching Career

He began his coach career in 2016 at Nathan Hale High School, leading the team to 29-0 record and winning the Naismith National High School Coach of the Year award. He took the helm at Garfield for the first time during the 2017-18 season. He stepped down after just one year, returned for the 2019-20 season, and stepped down again prior to the 2020-21 season.

Roy returned for the 2022-23 campaign and remained in the role for three seasons, before missing last year.

Roy played his college basketball at the University of Washington where he was an All-American and Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2006. He became the sixth overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailb Blazers. He spent six seasons in Portland where he became the 2007 NBA Rookie of the Year and a three-time NBA All-Star, before completing his NBA career in 2012-13 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Persistent knee injuries ultimately shortened Roy's NBA career, forcing one of the league's brightest young stars into retirement at an early age after earning three All-Star selections and widespread respect throughout the game.