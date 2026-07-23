Top Wisconsin High School Offensive Football Players to Watch in 2026

The countdown to kickoff has begun across Wisconsin, and the state's top returning offensive players are preparing for another standout football season.

High School On SI's preseason watch list highlights many of the state's premier quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen entering the 2026 campaign.

Notre Dame Academy running back Kingston Allen headlines the group after rewriting the Wisconsin record book with a 3,436-yard, 57-touchdown season in 2025.

We begin by looking at the top returning standouts on the offensive side of the ball, including 22 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selections.

Note: The list (based strictly on all-state accolades from the 2025 season) was compiled referencing information from the WFCA, 247sports.com, and Bound.com. The senior-dominated field is broken down by position with all-state players listed in alphabetical order.

Quarterback

Quintin Arizola, Delavan-Darien, senior

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection passed for 3,223 yards and 33 touchdowns as Delavan-Darien earned a share of the Rock Valley Conference title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Bode Falkner, Mondovi, junior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection combined for 3,305 all-purpose yards (2,035 passing, 1,270 rushing) and 40 touchdowns as Mondovi placed second in the Cloverbelt Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 6 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Ashton Van Beek, Neenah, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection combined for 2,244 all-purpose yards (1,416 rushing, 848 passing) and 27 touchdowns as Neenah earned a share of the Fox Valley Association title, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 6-4 overall record.

Neenah quarterback Ashton Van Beek (18) attempts to throw the ball versus Kaukauna in a Fox Valley Association game on Sept. 8, 2023. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection passed for 2,625 yards and 38 touchdowns as Lake Mills placed third in the Capitol Conference, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished with an 8-3 overall record.

Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection combined for 2,637 all-purpose yards (1,376 passing, 1,261 rushing) and 40 touchdowns as Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League title, a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Other Notables: Franklin senior Keegan Best, Sussex Hamilton senior Cole Erdmann, Waukesha South senior Jordan Garcia, Arrowhead senior Nolan Hanson, Mukwonago senior George Molitor, Muskego senior Joey Shaw, and Catholic Memorial junior Dalton Steinke.

Running Back

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for a state-record-breaking 3,436 yards and 57 touchdowns as Notre Dame Academy won the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished with a 13-1 overall record.

Calum Crist, Darlington, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection rushed for 852 yards and seven touchdowns as Darlington won the SWAL title, a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Reece Joten, Little Chute, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention rushed for 1,793 yards and 22 touchdowns as Little Chute won the North Eastern Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, finished the season with a 12-2 overall record.

Christopher Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,224 yards and 19 touchdowns as Kenosha St. Joseph won the Midwest Classic Conference (Small Division) title, a WIAA Division 7 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Kenosha St. Joseph running back Christopher Kenesie (3) races for the corner during the WIAA Division 7 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ayden Nerdahl, Amery, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,839 yards and 34 touchdowns as Amherst placed second in the Central Wisconsin Conference (Large Division), advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and finished the season with a 10-2 overall record.

Tysen Teal, Northwestern, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,887 yards and 37 touchdowns as Northwestern won the Heart O' North Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 5 state championship game, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Austyn Wittek, New Richmond, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,853 yards and 31 touchdowns as New Richmond tied for second place in the Big Rivers Conference, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

Other Top Notables: Spencer-Columbus Catholic senior Jack Hoeper, Grafton senior Jack Nelson, Waterford senior Jax Pesch, and Catholic Memorial senior Devon Williams Jr.

Wide Receiver

Garrett Bracewell, Marathon, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection contributed 55 receptions for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns as Marathon tied for fourth place in the Central Wisconsin Conference (Large Division) and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs.

Kaden Garbe, Delavan-Darien, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection contributed 73 receptions for 1,324 yards and 12 touchdowns as Delavan-Darien earned a share of the Rock Valley Conference title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Ben Morey, Edgewood, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection contributed 41 receptions for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns as Edgewood earned a share of the Badger Conference (Small Division) title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Catholic Memorial wide receiver Dustin Roach (6) catches a pass in traffic versus Grafton in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dustin Roach, Catholic Memorial, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection contributed 25 receptions for 703 yards and eight touchdowns as Catholic Memorial won the Parkland Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Other Top Notables: Mukwonago senior Max Baehman, Kenosha Bradford senior Larenzz Pratt, Arrowhead senior Trey Resch, and Sussex Hamilton senior Alex Restivo.

Tight End

Jack Whitehouse, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Notre Dame Academy to a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 13-1 overall record.

Other Top Notables: Grafton sophomore Hank Doyle, Waunakee senior Jackson Kidd, McFarland senior Eli Krueger, Iola-Scandinavia senior Korz Loken, Notre Dame Academy senior Joey Massey, Arrowhead junior Tre Oiler, and Mukwonago senior Justin Roy.

Offensive Line

Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Notre Dame Academy to a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 13-1 overall record.

Hunter Mallinger, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a share of the Greater Metro Conference title, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.

Sussex Hamilton offensive linemen Hunter Mallinger (77) holds off Germantown's Jameer Mueller (57) during a Greater Metro Conference game on Sept. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Provost, West De Pere, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead West De Pere to the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.

Cade Reikowski, Pewaukee, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Pewaukee to a fifth-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 6-6 overall record.

Cole Reiter, Germantown, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Germantown to a share of the Greater Metro Conference title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.

Germantown offensive lineman Cole Reiter (left) moves into pass protection versus Sussex Hamilton during a Greater Metro Conference game on Sept. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other Top Notables: Arrowhead senior Sam Cheever, Sussex Hamilton senior Reece Mallinger, Verona senior Ethan McIntosh, Wisconsin Lutheran senior Jamail Sewell and West De Pere senior Sam Schmidt

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com