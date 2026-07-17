Kaden Kress of Kaukauna Voted Wisconsin High School Baseball Player of the Year

Congratulations to Kaukauna senior second baseman Kaden Kress for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Baseball's Player of the Year.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2026 accomplishments of 16 worthy players from throughout the state July 2-July 16), the Kaukauna standout came out on top.

The talented Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association third-team all-state selection led the Galloping Ghosts to a second-place finish in the Fox Valley Association, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 24-7 overall record.

Kress went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Kaukauna defeated Madison Memorial 11-5 in the D1 state championship game on June 18 at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, earning its second title in program history and ending a 73-year drought dating back to 1953.

Kaukauna senior second baseman Kaden Kress (3) takes a hard swing versus River Falls in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game on June 15, 2026. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kress earned 52% of the vote to take top honors, Verona senior pitcher Landon Lassahn placed second (32%) with Hudson senior shortstop Jace Mataczynski, Kewaunee senior pitcher Brett Paulsen, and Kenosha St. Joseph senior outfielder/first baseman Dominic Santarelli each tying for third (2%).

Note:The elite list of all-state athletes (representing all four divisions) was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Bound.com.

Other nominees included:

Jack Brenner, Fond du Lac, senior (C)

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches first-team all-state selection led Fond du Lac to a third-place finish in the Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-9 overall record.

Cayden Burtness, Pewaukee, junior (INF)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Pewaukee to a share of the Woodland Conference (West Division) title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 30-2 overall record.

Ira Hilbelink, Cedar Grove-Belgium, junior (DH/UTL)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Cedar Grove-Belgium to a Big East Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 23-5 overall record.

Landon Lassahn, Verona, senior (P)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Verona to a Big Eight Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 21-9 overall record.

Parker Lawson, Bay Port, senior (P)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Bay Port to a Fox River Classic Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 24-4 overall record.

Maddux Lessard, Muskego, senior (C)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Muskego to a Classic 8 title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 25-5 overall record.

Dawson Luther, Pittsville, senior (OF)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Pittsville to a Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 4 regional finals, and a 22-5 overall record.

Jace Mataczynski, Hudson, senior (SS)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Hudson to a Big Rivers Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-4 overall record.

Jon Murkowski, Germantown, senior (OF)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Germantown to a Greater Metro Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 27-1 overall record.

Brett Paulsen, Kewaunee, senior (P)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Kewaunee to a Packerland Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, and a 28-1 overall record.

Calvin Roth, Stevens Point, senior (INF)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Stevens Point to a Wisconsin Valley Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 25-6 overall record.

Dominic Santarelli, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior (OF/1B)

The WBCA first-team all-state selection led Kenosha St. Joseph to a share of the Metro Classic Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 25-7 overall record.

Mason Schmidt, Somerset, senior (P)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Somerset to a second-place finish in the Middle Border Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and a 20-10 overall record.

Cooper Sievert, Wisconsin Lutheran, junior (INF)

The WBCA third-team all-state selection led Wisconsin Lutheran to a second-place finish in the Woodland Conference (West Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 20-7 overall record.

Braun Wotruba, Pulaski, junior (INF)

The WBCA second-team all-state selection led Pulaski to a second-place finish in the Fox River Classic Conference, a berth in the WIAA regional finals, and an 18-10 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com