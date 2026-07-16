Madison Babcock of Fox Valley Lutheran Voted Wisconsin High School Softball Player of the Year

Congratulations to Fox Valley Lutheran junior pitcher Madison Babcock for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Softball's Player of the Year.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2026 accomplishments of 16 worthy players from throughout the state July 1-July 15), the Fox Valley Lutheran standout came out on top.

The talented right-hander and Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection led Fox Valley Lutheran to a share of the Bay Conference title, the WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 26-3 overall record.

Babcock pitched a complete-game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks as the Foxes defeated Pewaukee 9-1 in the D2 title game at the University of Wisconsin's Goodman Diamond on June 13. She also showcased her offensive skills by finishing 2-for-2 with four RBIs, including a towering two-run home run to center field in the momentum-building bottom of the fourth inning.

Fox Valley Lutheran's Madison Babcock (8) swings at a pitch versus Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 championship game on June 13, 2026. .Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Babcock earned 43% of the vote (3,050) to take top honors, Johnson Creek sophomore pitcher Tori Buglass placed second (30%), Mineral Point sophomore pitcher Tenleigh Bockhop took third (13%), and Sussex Hamilton sophomore pitcher Bitsy Palicka was fourth (4%). There were 6,891 votes registered in the two-week poll.

Note: The elite list of first-team all-state athletes (representing all five divisions) was compiled using information from theWisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and Maxpreps.com.

Other nominees included:

Kailey Anderson, Franklin, senior (C/OF)

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection led Franklin to a Southeast Conference title, the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 20-6 overall record.

Tenleigh Bockhop, Mineral Point, sophomore (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Mineral Point to a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) title, a WIAA Division 4 state championship, and a 28-4 overall record.

Samantha Brunner, Muskego, junior (SS)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Muskego to a Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and a 28-3 overall record.

Tori Buglass, Johnson Creek, sophomore (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Johnson Creek to a Trailways Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and a 27-5 overall record.

Haleigh Caspary, Lomira, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Lomira to a Wisconsin Flyway Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 27-3 overall record.

Riya Ceballos, Almond-Bancroft, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Almond-Bancroft to a Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and a 28-1 overall record.

Kennedy Christopher, Oak Creek, senior (1B/3B)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Oak Creek to a second-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 22-7 overall record.

Grace Danoski, Hortonville, senior (P/2B)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Hortonville to a Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 23-4 overall record.

Ashlyn Hunt, Catholic Memorial, sophomore (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Catholic Memorial to a fifth-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 19-10 overall record.

Tenley Kuehn, Green Bay Preble, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Green Bay Preble to a Fox River Classic Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 25-2 overall record.

Piper Olson, Grantsburg, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Grantsburg to a Lakeland Conference (West Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 25-1 overall record.

Bitsy Palicka, Sussex Hamilton, sophomore (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Sussex Hamilton to a Greater Metro Conference title, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 30-1 overall record.

Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, senior (SS)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Wittenberg-Birnamwood to a second-place finish in the Central Wisconsin Conference (East Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 25-5 overall record.

Lauren Voss, Hartford, senior (SS/3B)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection led Hartford to a North Shore Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-6 overall record.

Anna Wall, Tomah, senior (P)

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection lead Tomah to a Mississippi Valley Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 19-6 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com