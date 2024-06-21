Bryson DeChambeau's US Open journey: Someone else from Washington was there every step of the way
Last week, big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau sent the golf world into a tizzy with one of the most memorable final-hole shots in major-championship history to win the U.S. Open title at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.
And following every one of DeChambeau's drama-filled steps toward that championship that Sunday was his caddie - Greg Bodine, a Tacoma, Wash. product (and cousin of the Putnam brothers) who played golf on the boys team at Life Christian Academy.
Bodine, 36, had been in a major-championship hunt before as a PGA Tour caddie for Tony Finau in 2019 when they were in the final group with Tiger Woods, who went on to win his fifth Masters title in Augusta, Georgia.
But nothing could prepare Bodine for the wild-ride experience Sunday as DeChambeau held off European superstar Rory McIlory, of Northern Ireland, to win his second U.S. Open crown.
"He's gone from villain," Bodine said, "to now the most popular golfer on the planet."
Back in May of 2023, Bodine had been retired from caddying for nearly three years after he and Finau split after the 2020 Memorial Tournament. He was in a good place with a growing family with wife, Kelsey, and blossoming business with ex-Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, who were co-founders of the Redmond-based Evergreen Golf Club, an indoor playing facility.
Out of the blue, Bodine received a phone call from DeChambeau's agent, who said the LIV-member golfer was in the market for a new caddie just weeks before the PGA Championship. The two casually knew each other during past tournament pairings, including the 2019 President's Cup when DeChambeau and Finau were teammates.
"Bryson called me a few hours later," Bodine said. "Me and Kelsey looked at each other (afterward) and I said I could go one or two weeks to see how it went."
Even though DeChambeau's quirky personality had rubbed people, including caddies, wrong in the past, the two men immediately struck a calm, stable bond.
"We are close, and he treats me unbelievably well," Bodine said. "He likes my company, for the most part. And there is zero drama.
"That is not to say we have not butted heads, but it's never crossed a line and gotten personal."
DeChambeau came to Pinehurst in good major-championship form after a runnert-up finish to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship in May.
And after three rounds, DeChambeau led the U.S. Open by three strokes over McIlroy.
"He shocked me on the first tee Sunday by giving me a fist pump and saying, 'No matter what happens, things are going to be OK,'" Bodine said. "I knew at that point, if he was in that frame of mind and wasn't going to get in his own way ... that we would have a great chance."
Bodine noted a few crucial junctures during DeChambeau's round:
* At No. 8, DeChambeau's approach shot landed behind the back of the green and in a tough spot. But he got up and down for par, sinking a 10-foot putt.
* After an errant drive on No. 12, DeChambeau had to lay up - and missed his 20-foot par-saving putt - all while McIlroy birdied the 13th hole to take a two-shot advantage over the overnight leader.
"In my own head, and Bryson was thinking the same thing, there was Rory, who is coasting into the hall of fame, who had five holes left with a two-shot lead," Bodine said. "At that moment, I knew we had to birdie No. 13 (a drivable par 4)."
DeChambeau soared his 3-wood tee shot right on the green, and walked off with a two-putt birdie.
"That was like winning the conference championship," Bodine said, "to get to the Super Bowl."
Ah, and what a "Super Bowl" ending it was.
With DeChambeau and McIlroy tied on the final hole, both found trouble off the tee.
In the group ahead, McIlroy failed to get up and down from in front of the green, and posted a bogey to fall one stroke behind.
DeChambeau's drive went left, and his next swing was impeded by a tree root near his ball.
"There was a one-in-10 chance he could get it on the green," Bodine said. "I was hoping somehow, someway he could keep (his second) shot left enough and in the 10 yards of fairway near the green."
Instead, DeChambeau's approached shot bounced into a dreaded fairway bunker right, some 50 yards away from the green.
"That (bunker)," Bodine said, "is the reason you saw everyone miss shots left."
Bunkers at Pinehurst No. 2 have lots of sand in them, so both golfer and caddie knew "it was impossible to spin it" once the ball landed on the green. So, DeChambeau used his 55-degree wedge to play a shot he knew would release and trickle forward.
"I was kind of behind him ... and in my head, I just remember vaguely thinking if we get the Payne (Stewart) putt (to win 1999 US Open), I would be pumped," Bodine said.
Except DeChambeau struck it ideally, and the ball carried close to the hole for a short winning putt.
"That will go down as one of the greatest shots in major championship history," Bodine said.
A sight he was glad to have the closest view of being DeChambeau's trusted caddie.
"I just remember being able to breathe," Bodine said. "for the first time in an hour."