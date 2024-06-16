Bryson DeChambeau Wins U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy Finishes an Agonizing Second
PINEHURST, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open for the second time, holding on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 while Rory McIlroy fell agonizingly short.
DeChambeau, a captain in the LIV Golf League who won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, shot a 1-over 71 at Pinehurst No. 2, his worst round of the week but good enough for a one-shot win over McIlroy.
This U.S. Open will be remembered as one that McIlroy let get away, his best chance to end a decade-long major drought.
McIlroy bogeyed three of the final four holes, frittering away a one-shot lead. The first critical miscue was at the 15th hole, where he missed long on the par-3 into the native area and failed to get up and down. But matters would get uglier.
At the 16th hole he missed a par putt from 2 feet, 6 inches. According to stats guru Justin Ray, McIlroy had been 496 of 496 from inside 3 feet on the PGA Tour up until that moment. That dropped him into a tie with DeChambeau, who himself missed a short par putt at the 15th.
At the 72nd hole, McIlroy missed the fairway behind a clump of wiregrass, chunked it out to the front of the green and chipped it to 3 feet, 9 inches.
And then he missed the par putt.
That opened the door for DeChambeau, but he still needed a par of his own at the par-4 closing hole. DeChambeau also missed the fairway and could only punch out, the ball landing in the front bunker.
He then faced a 55-yard bunker shot, which he knocked to just under 4 feet and canned the putt, setting off a celebration.
McIlroy quickly left the property, declining interviews and driving away in his courtesy car.
Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay finished in a tie for third, two shots back. Matthieu Pavon finished solo fifth, playing in the final group alongside DeChambeau.
DeChambeau became the second LIV Golfer to win a major while playing in the league, following Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship.