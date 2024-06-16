SI

Bryson DeChambeau Wins U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy Finishes an Agonizing Second

The LIV Golf captain shot 1-over 71 Sunday to secure the title while Rory McIlroy saw his chance evaporate late.

John Schwarb

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after holing a par putt on the 18th green to win the U.S. Open.
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after holing a par putt on the 18th green to win the U.S. Open. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

PINEHURST, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open for the second time, holding on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 while Rory McIlroy fell agonizingly short.

DeChambeau, a captain in the LIV Golf League who won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, shot a 1-over 71 at Pinehurst No. 2, his worst round of the week but good enough for a one-shot win over McIlroy.

This U.S. Open will be remembered as one that McIlroy let get away, his best chance to end a decade-long major drought.

McIlroy bogeyed three of the final four holes, frittering away a one-shot lead. The first critical miscue was at the 15th hole, where he missed long on the par-3 into the native area and failed to get up and down. But matters would get uglier.

At the 16th hole he missed a par putt from 2 feet, 6 inches. According to stats guru Justin Ray, McIlroy had been 496 of 496 from inside 3 feet on the PGA Tour up until that moment. That dropped him into a tie with DeChambeau, who himself missed a short par putt at the 15th.

At the 72nd hole, McIlroy missed the fairway behind a clump of wiregrass, chunked it out to the front of the green and chipped it to 3 feet, 9 inches.

And then he missed the par putt.

That opened the door for DeChambeau, but he still needed a par of his own at the par-4 closing hole. DeChambeau also missed the fairway and could only punch out, the ball landing in the front bunker.

He then faced a 55-yard bunker shot, which he knocked to just under 4 feet and canned the putt, setting off a celebration.

McIlroy quickly left the property, declining interviews and driving away in his courtesy car.

Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay finished in a tie for third, two shots back. Matthieu Pavon finished solo fifth, playing in the final group alongside DeChambeau.

DeChambeau became the second LIV Golfer to win a major while playing in the league, following Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship.

John Schwarb

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is the senior golf editor for Sports Illustrated whose career has spanned more than 25 years covering sports. He’s been featured on ESPN.com, PGATour.com, The Golfers Journal and Tampa Bay Times. He’s also the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, John is based in Indianapolis.

