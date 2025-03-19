End-of-season Top 25 Washington high school boys basketball rankings (3/19/2025)
Now that the WIAA boys basketball championships have concluded, and six state champions have been crowned - here are the final rankings of the top 25 programs, regardless of classification:
--
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. RAINIER BEACH 28-3 (3A)
Skinny: By the end of it, the Vikings' defense (albeit zone) was sharp as 3A Metro champions ran away from everybody in getting longtime coach Mike Bethea his ninth WIAA title.
---
2. ANNIE WRIGHT 23-2 (1A)
Skinny: In just its fifth year of varsity basketball, Gators finished job on first WIAA championship, capping one of best small-school seasons in recent memory.
---
3. GONZAGA PREP 26-2 (4A)
Skinny: Cast might be ordinary-looking - but Bullpups' role-playing was extraordinary, and they always found a way to get it done in winning WIAA championship.
---
4. GARFIELD 21-8 (3A)
Skinny: One team in classification that could hang with full-strength Rainier Beach team, including in state tournament. And guard Tripp Haywood returns to lead next charge.
---
5. GLACIER PEAK 25-5 (4A)
Skinny: Really had Gonzaga Prep on the ropes before offense went dry in WIAA semifinals. Beat West Valley to place third again. So close to getting elusive gold ball.
---
6. EDMONDS-WOODWAY 26-3 (3A)
Skinny: Cam Hiatt left for Ohio two years ago a normal teenager - and returned a man, leading his neighborhood school to first WIAA title-game berth in school history.
---
7. PUYALLUP 23-8 (4A)
Skinny: 4A SPSL champions certainly got hot at right time, riding senior Drew Jones to classic championship-game duel with Gonzaga Prep, losing on last-second shot.
---
8. RICHLAND 27-3 (4A)
Skinny: What really prevented Bombers from reaching another WIAA title game? One near-perfect West Valley fourth quarter in state quarterfinals. Return bulk of team next year.
---
9. WEST VALLEY OF YAKIMA 19-7 (4A)
Skinny: So-so early turned into fantastic in the postseason as Rams reached WIAA semifinals, losing to Puyallup. Expect Austin Birley (Landen's brother) to be a handful as sophomore.
---
10. SEATTLE PREP 21-11 (3A)
Skinny: An absolute blast-of-a-squad to watch get up and down the floor as Panthers took home fourth-place trophy by avenging Sea-King District loss to Bellevue.
---
11. CAMAS 20-6 (4A)
12. MOUNT SPOKANE 19-10 (3A)
13. BELLEVUE 23-8 (3A)
14. BREMERTON 22-5 (2A)
15. BELLARMINE PREP 24-9 (3A)
16. MOUNT SI 20-9 (4A)
17. AUBURN 24-6 (4A)
18. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN 23-3 (1A)
19. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 26-6 (3A)
20. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 14-15 (3A)
21. R.A. LONG 26-2 (2A)
22. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 21-4 (4A)
23. ARLINGTON 19-8 (4A)
24. PROSSER 23-8 (2A)
25. COLUMBIA OF BURBANK 27-1 (2B)
--