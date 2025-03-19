High School

End-of-season Top 25 Washington high school boys basketball rankings (3/19/2025)

Rainier Beach, Annie Wright prove they are class of state, from late-November to early-March

Todd Milles

Guard Keaundre Morris and Rainier Beach won the school's 10th WIAA basketball championship all-time this season.
Guard Keaundre Morris and Rainier Beach won the school's 10th WIAA basketball championship all-time this season. / Photo by Steve Faber

Now that the WIAA boys basketball championships have concluded, and six state champions have been crowned - here are the final rankings of the top 25 programs, regardless of classification:

HIGH SCHOOL ON SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

1. RAINIER BEACH 28-3 (3A)

Skinny: By the end of it, the Vikings' defense (albeit zone) was sharp as 3A Metro champions ran away from everybody in getting longtime coach Mike Bethea his ninth WIAA title.

2. ANNIE WRIGHT 23-2 (1A)

Skinny: In just its fifth year of varsity basketball, Gators finished job on first WIAA championship, capping one of best small-school seasons in recent memory.

3. GONZAGA PREP 26-2 (4A)

Skinny: Cast might be ordinary-looking - but Bullpups' role-playing was extraordinary, and they always found a way to get it done in winning WIAA championship.

4. GARFIELD 21-8 (3A)

Skinny: One team in classification that could hang with full-strength Rainier Beach team, including in state tournament. And guard Tripp Haywood returns to lead next charge.

5. GLACIER PEAK 25-5 (4A)

Skinny: Really had Gonzaga Prep on the ropes before offense went dry in WIAA semifinals. Beat West Valley to place third again. So close to getting elusive gold ball.

6. EDMONDS-WOODWAY 26-3 (3A)

Skinny: Cam Hiatt left for Ohio two years ago a normal teenager - and returned a man, leading his neighborhood school to first WIAA title-game berth in school history.

7. PUYALLUP 23-8 (4A)

Skinny: 4A SPSL champions certainly got hot at right time, riding senior Drew Jones to classic championship-game duel with Gonzaga Prep, losing on last-second shot.

8. RICHLAND 27-3 (4A)

Skinny: What really prevented Bombers from reaching another WIAA title game? One near-perfect West Valley fourth quarter in state quarterfinals. Return bulk of team next year.

9. WEST VALLEY OF YAKIMA 19-7 (4A)

Skinny: So-so early turned into fantastic in the postseason as Rams reached WIAA semifinals, losing to Puyallup. Expect Austin Birley (Landen's brother) to be a handful as sophomore.

10. SEATTLE PREP 21-11 (3A)

Skinny: An absolute blast-of-a-squad to watch get up and down the floor as Panthers took home fourth-place trophy by avenging Sea-King District loss to Bellevue.

11. CAMAS 20-6 (4A)

12. MOUNT SPOKANE 19-10 (3A)

13. BELLEVUE 23-8 (3A)

14. BREMERTON 22-5 (2A)

15. BELLARMINE PREP 24-9 (3A)

16. MOUNT SI 20-9 (4A)

17. AUBURN 24-6 (4A)

18. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN 23-3 (1A)

19. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 26-6 (3A)

20. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 14-15 (3A)

21. R.A. LONG 26-2 (2A)

22. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 21-4 (4A)

23. ARLINGTON 19-8 (4A)

24. PROSSER 23-8 (2A)

25. COLUMBIA OF BURBANK 27-1 (2B)

