High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Oct. 12, 2025
Two Week 9 games led to another shakeup in the High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
The first took place in Southern California, where Mater Dei’s hopes for a third consecutive national championship went up in flames with a second loss — this one a 7-6 defeat at the hands of Carson Palmer’s Santa Margarita team.
The loss sent the Monarchs tumbling from No. 7 to No. 25, while the Eagles moved up to No. 21. Another beneficiary in the rankings was Sierra Canyon, whose perfect start looked even better in comparison to the SoCal carnage around them, propelling the Trailblazers to No. 6.
Down south in Georgia, former No. 14 Milton suffered its second loss of the season, 28-16 to Gainesville, knocking the Eagles out of the Power 25. Taking their place is Bixby of Oklahoma at No. 24.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Oct. 12, 2025
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 48-0
Lowdown: The Braves just keep taking care of business, this time blanking the Lancers while sophomore QB Koa Malau’ulu had a big night, throwing for three touchdowns.
Next up: at No. 21 Santa Margarita, Oct. 17
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.) 60-0
Lowdown: The Panthers made quick work of the Chancellors, who came into the game 4-1.
Next up: vs. The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.), Oct. 17
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Ascenders enjoyed an idle week, with their schedule showing a matchup with the NFL Academy International this week.
Next up: vs. NFL Academy International (London, England), Oct. 17
4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Rockdale County (Conyers, Ga.) 58-10
Lowdown: Rams QB Deuce Smith threw for five first-half touchdowns as they rolled into their bye week with a convincing victory.
Next up: vs. South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.), Oct. 24
5. Buford (Ga.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Dacula (Ga.) 58-7
Lowdown: The Wolves only led 9-7 one minute into the second quarter before erupting for 42 points over an 18-minute stretch, with Dayton Raiola throwing for four touchdowns during that span.
Next up: at Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.), Oct. 17
6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.) 45-14
Lowdown: Jaxsen Stokes ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns, and the Trailblazers held Chaminade to minus-29 rushing yards.
Next up: vs. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.), Oct. 17
7. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 63-14
Lowdown: The Huskies forced four turnovers, and QB Dominick Catalano threw for four touchdowns in the Big West North Division matchup.
Next up: at Murrieta Valley (Calif.), Oct. 17
8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Mojave (North Las Vegas) 58-0
Lowdown: Maika Eugenio was 15-of-21 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns as the Gaels overwhelmed another in-state rival.
Next up: at Somerset-Losee (North Las Vegas), Oct. 17
9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Brother Martin (New Orleans) 48-13
Lowdown: The Cougars rolled up 396 total yards, with QB John Johnson accounting for five touchdowns, running for 86 yards and four scores while going 14-of-22 passing for 150 yards.
Next up: at Jesuit (New Orleans), Oct. 17
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. NFL Academy International (London, England) 41-38
Lowdown: The Raiders enjoyed their short week in the United Kingdom, playing in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and holding off an all-start team of European hopefuls. Mason Mallory was 19-of-26 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns, while Virgil Lemons ran for 105 yards and two scores.
Next up: at Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.), Oct. 17
11. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 7-0
Lowdown: The Stags broke the stalemate with a touchdown pass with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to win their third straight over the Falcons.
Next up: at Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), Oct. 18
12. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Eaton (Haslet, Texas) 66-7
Lowdown: Dragons coach Riley Dodge recorded career win No. 100 in dominating fashion, scoring 42 points in the second quarter to lead 56-7 at halftime.
Next up: vs. Northwest (Justin, Texas), Oct. 17
13. Carrollton (Ga.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Chapel Hill (Douglasville, Ga.) 56-7
Lowdown: Sophomore Rontre Welch returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and it was all Trojans from there.
Next up: vs. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.), Oct. 17
14. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas) 62-17
Lowdown: The Panthers spotted Lake Ridge a 10-0 lead before exploding for 62 consecutive points, led by RB Kiante Ingram’s 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.
Next up: vs. Weatherford (Texas), Oct. 17
15. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) 17-14 (OT)
Lowdown: Senior John Devir, a Yale lacrosse recruit who didn’t decide to return to the gridiron until late in the summer, kicked a 25-yard field goal in overtime to help the Ironmen escape the upset bid.
Next up: at Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.), Oct. 18
16. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Paramus (N.J.) Catholic 45-14
Lowdown: Sophomore QB Trey Tagliaferri threw three touchdown passes to lead the Crusaders to victory.
Next up: vs. Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.), Oct. 18
17. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Lions’ matchup against Blanche Ely was moved from Friday to Monday, leaving a short week to prepare for their regularly scheduled game against Avant Garde Academy.
Next up: vs. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.), Oct. 13; vs. Avant Garde Academy (Hollywood, Fla.), Oct. 17
18. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Spartans enjoyed a well-earned week off before kicking off East Bay Athletic League Mountain Division play.
Next up: at Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.), Oct. 17
19. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Ragsdale (Jamestown, N.C.) 43-8
Lowdown: Freshman QB Brody Lowe had a big night for the Whirlies, completing 15-of-20 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns, while sophomore Ty Shoemake scored three touchdowns on his three touches of the football.
Next up: at Page (Greensboro, N.C.), Oct. 17
20. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Diablos kick off Alpha League play this week.
Next up: vs. San Clemente (Calif.), Oct. 17
21. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (5-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. No. 25 Mater Dei 7-6
Lowdown: The Southern California football scene has produced several stunning scores this year, and this one is no exception — if for no other reason than the actual scoreline. But the Eagles defense stifled Mater Dei long enough for their big-play receiver, Trent Mosley, to mark his return from a foot injury with the go-ahead touchdown with 5:05 remaining.
Next up: vs. No. 1 St. John Bosco, Oct. 17
22. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: Bears backup QB Jake Rogers played for Salpointe Catholic as a freshman before heading north with his dad, Eric, the former Lancers coach (35-12 in four seasons) who is now Basha’s recruiting coordinator.
Next up: vs. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.), Oct. 17
23. Cass Tech (Detroit) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. East English Village Prep (Detroit) 67-0
Lowdown: The Technicians took care of business early against an opponent that has just one win on its resumé this season.
Next up: at Bedford (Temperance, Mich.), Oct. 24
24. Bixby (Okla.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Edmond (Okla.) North 74-7
Lowdown: The Spartans earned their spot in the Power 25 by rolling through their first six games, including Thursday’s rout of Edmond North led by senior QB Darson Kirby (254 passing yards, three TDs) and senior RB Jayson Moll, a transfer from Owasso who had 151 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Enid (Okla.), Oct. 16
25. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 21 Santa Margarita 7-6
Lowdown: The Monarchs had won 11 straight in this Trinity League series, but they couldn’t build on their lone touchdown midway through the second quarter on a 11-yard pass from Ryan Hopkins to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. A failed two-point conversion eventually proved the difference.
Next up: at Servite (Anaheim, Calif.), Oct. 17
Dropped Out
14. Milton (Ga.)
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)
Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)
Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
Randle (Richmond, Texas)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)