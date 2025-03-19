End-of-season Top 25 Washington high school girls basketball rankings (3/19/2025)
Now that the WIAA girls basketball championships have concluded, and six state girls champions have been crowned - here are the final rankings of the top 25 programs, regardless of classification:
---
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 24-3 (4A)
Skinny: In its four-day stay in Tacoma, put full arsenal of star power (Cheyenne Hull), perimeter shooting and overall physicality on display. Nobody matched it.
---
2. LYNDEN 28-0 (2A)
Skinny: Who would not pay for undefeated two-time state champions to play Davis? Buzzsaw force through entire schedule, Lions could be best program in this great state.
---
3. LAKE WASHINGTON 24-6 (4A)
Skinny: Too bad Kangs had to play Davis in WIAA quarterfinals, because they were in top form late in season, anchored by guard trio paced by junior Ashley Uusitalo.
---
4. CENTRAL VALLEY 27-0 (3A)
Skinny: Pretty obvious Brynn McGaughy (ankle) wasn't healthy, but Bears gutted out two close state games with four-time defending champion Garfield and Lakeside to take crown.
---
5. SUMNER 25-5 (4A)
Skinny: In final week, state got to see how good this squad can be when its leaders - junior Olivia Collins and sophomore Kawehi Borden - are focused and motivated.
---
6. CHIAWANA 25-2 (4A)
Skinny: Dome lag? Riverhawks were upset by Glacier Peak in WIAA quarterfinals, but rallied with wins over Lake Washington and Auburn to place fourth. Best state showing since 2011.
---
7. ELLENSBURG 27-1 (2A)
Skinny: Absence of forward Layne Rogel (illness) was felt, yet Bulldogs beat fellow unbeaten Deer Park to reach fourth consecutive WIAA title game. Yes, guard Jamison Philip is that good.
---
8. WOODINVILLE 24-4 (4A)
Skinny: State's most dangerous 3-point shooting attack got Falcons to final four where they were upended by Sumner. Falcons set up for another extended run in 2026.
---
9. DEER PARK 26-1 (2A)
Skinny: Picked the worst time - WIAA semifinals against Ellensburg - to have an off day from the field and free-throw line. Stags bring back much of high-powered nucleus next season.
---
10. LAKESIDE OF SEATTLE 25-6 (3A)
Skinny: Lions showed resolve wiping out double-digit deficit in WIAA title game against Central Valley, but once guard Willa Chinn fouled out in third quarter, attacked dried up.
---
11. NORTH THURSTON 29-2 (3A)
12. PROSSER 23-7 (2A)
13. AUBURN 22-9 (4A)
14. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 24-3 (2A)
15. GARFIELD 17-11 (3A)
16. BELLEVUE 25-7 (3A)
17. W.F. WEST 25-4 (2A)
18. UNION 20-5 (4A)
19. WHITE RIVER 22-5 (3A)
20. CAMAS 20-10 (4A)
21. GLACIER PEAK 21-9 (4A)
22. MEAD 17-8 (4A)
23. KENNEWICK 19-9 (3A)
24. SEATTLE PREP 22-11 (3A)
25. BELLEVUE CHRISTIAN 25-2 (1A)
