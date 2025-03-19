High School

End-of-season Top 25 Washington high school girls basketball rankings (3/19/2025)

Just like they began in December, the Davis of Yakima Pirates finish the season atop the heap after dominant run through 4A tournament in Tacoma

Todd Milles

Davis of Yakima finishes as SBLive WA's No. 1 girls basketball team in 2024-25, regardless of clssification.
Davis of Yakima finishes as SBLive WA's No. 1 girls basketball team in 2024-25, regardless of clssification. / Photo by Todd Milles

Now that the WIAA girls basketball championships have concluded, and six state girls champions have been crowned - here are the final rankings of the top 25 programs, regardless of classification:

HIGH SCHOOL ON SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

1. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 24-3 (4A)

Skinny: In its four-day stay in Tacoma, put full arsenal of star power (Cheyenne Hull), perimeter shooting and overall physicality on display. Nobody matched it.

2. LYNDEN 28-0 (2A)

Skinny: Who would not pay for undefeated two-time state champions to play Davis? Buzzsaw force through entire schedule, Lions could be best program in this great state.

3. LAKE WASHINGTON 24-6 (4A)

Skinny: Too bad Kangs had to play Davis in WIAA quarterfinals, because they were in top form late in season, anchored by guard trio paced by junior Ashley Uusitalo.

4. CENTRAL VALLEY 27-0 (3A)

Skinny: Pretty obvious Brynn McGaughy (ankle) wasn't healthy, but Bears gutted out two close state games with four-time defending champion Garfield and Lakeside to take crown.

5. SUMNER 25-5 (4A)

Skinny: In final week, state got to see how good this squad can be when its leaders - junior Olivia Collins and sophomore Kawehi Borden - are focused and motivated.

6. CHIAWANA 25-2 (4A)

Skinny: Dome lag? Riverhawks were upset by Glacier Peak in WIAA quarterfinals, but rallied with wins over Lake Washington and Auburn to place fourth. Best state showing since 2011.

7. ELLENSBURG 27-1 (2A)

Skinny: Absence of forward Layne Rogel (illness) was felt, yet Bulldogs beat fellow unbeaten Deer Park to reach fourth consecutive WIAA title game. Yes, guard Jamison Philip is that good.

8. WOODINVILLE 24-4 (4A)

Skinny: State's most dangerous 3-point shooting attack got Falcons to final four where they were upended by Sumner. Falcons set up for another extended run in 2026.

9. DEER PARK 26-1 (2A)

Skinny: Picked the worst time - WIAA semifinals against Ellensburg - to have an off day from the field and free-throw line. Stags bring back much of high-powered nucleus next season.

10. LAKESIDE OF SEATTLE 25-6 (3A)

Skinny: Lions showed resolve wiping out double-digit deficit in WIAA title game against Central Valley, but once guard Willa Chinn fouled out in third quarter, attacked dried up.

11. NORTH THURSTON 29-2 (3A)

12. PROSSER 23-7 (2A)

13. AUBURN 22-9 (4A)

14. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 24-3 (2A)

15. GARFIELD 17-11 (3A)

16. BELLEVUE 25-7 (3A)

17. W.F. WEST 25-4 (2A)

18. UNION 20-5 (4A)

19. WHITE RIVER 22-5 (3A)

20. CAMAS 20-10 (4A)

21. GLACIER PEAK 21-9 (4A)

22. MEAD 17-8 (4A)

23. KENNEWICK 19-9 (3A)

24. SEATTLE PREP 22-11 (3A)

25. BELLEVUE CHRISTIAN 25-2 (1A)

