Four nominees for 2025 McDonald's All-American girls basketball game are from Washington
If somehow the McDonald's All-American girls basketball game selection committee picks a girls from Washington, at least you'll know what part of the state she is coming from.
Far east.
Headlined by Washington Huskies signee Brynn McGaughy (Central Valley), four standouts from the state were part of the long list of nominees for the nation's most prestigious senior all-star game.
They are:
* McGaughy, a five-star guard who began her high school career at Colfax, is the centerpiece of top-ranked Class 3A Central Valley's undefeated squad. She was also listed as one of 25 players on the Naismith Midseason Team.
* The Chiawana duo of Malia Ruud (WSU) and Kaia Foster (New Mexico) have guided the Riverhawks into the lead of the 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference - and are No. 3 in SBLive WA's latest Class 4A rankings.
Chiawana captured the title at last month's "Top of the Peak" tournament.
* All-state point guard Jamison Philip has led Ellensburg to a pair of Class 2A championships (2022, 2023) during her career, and has signed with Montana State (where he sister, Dylan). She is a ferocious defender.
The game will be hold April 1 at the Barclays Center in New York.
---