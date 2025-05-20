Prediction: Who will be crowned Washington high school (WIAA) state softball champions Saturday?
Can top-seeded Skyview close the deal in Class 4A? Will Class 3A be as wide-open as last season? With Sedro-Woolley moved up, which program will capture Class 2A?
Here are primers for all of the WIAA softball championships, including the Class 4A and Class 1A tournaments in Yakima; Class 3A in Lacey; Class 2A in Selah; and Class 2B and Class 1B in Yakima:
---
CLASS 4A in Richland (Bracket)
FAVORITE
It's simple - top-seeded Skyview has the best player around in Oregon Ducks pitcher signee Maddie Milhorn, who is on an uninterrupted quest to close out her career with a state championship.
THREE TO SEE
SP Maddie Milhorn, Skyview, sr.: When she is on (and healthy), you pray you can scratch out a run.
OF Sophia Sams, Richland, sr.: All-state performer in Bombers' best hitter in deep lineup.
OF Devyn Wilson, Skyline, jr.: Played half a season, but elite leadoff hitter is special D1 talent.
SEMIFINALISTS
Tahoma, Richland, Skyline, Skyview
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION (4 p.m. Saturday)
Skyview over Richland
---
CLASS 3A in Lacey (Bracket)
FAVORITE
District 1 champion Stanwood is the top seed, Mount Spokane is undefeated but only one team in field won a WIAA championship a year ago - the Sedro-Woolley Cubs (2A).
THREE TO SEE
SP Kasandra Gonzalez, Sedro-Woolley, jr.: Most feared pitcher in classification led Cubs to 2A title.
SP Addison Jay, Mount Spokane, jr.: GSL player of year hard to hit, hasn't been beaten in 2025.
SS Jordana King, Garfield, sr.: Stanford signee can wreck a game just with her bat, defense.
SEMIFINALISTS
Liberty of Issaquah, Mount Spokane, Sedro-Woolley, Prairie
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION (2:30 p.m. Saturday)
Sedro-Woolley over Liberty of Issaquah
---
CLASS 2A in Selah (Bracket)
FAVORITE
Is there one? Among what Evergreen (Aberdeen, Tumwater), GSHL (Mark Morris) and Olympic (Olympic, Port Angeles) have to offer, it all depends who can get rolling best over two days.
THREE TO SEE
SP Ella Ferguson, Tumwater, sr.: Sacramento State signee is three-time all-state ace for No. 1 seed.
SP Makenzie Henthorn, Mark Morris, jr.: Elevated her offense, and has shutdown stuff in circle.
SS Kiley Sledge, Franklin Pierce, soph.: Five-tool skills make her most complete player in Selah.
SEMIFINALISTS
Port Angeles, Mark Morris, Olympic, Tumwater
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION (2:30 p.m. Saturday)
Mark Morris over Tumwater
---
CLASS 1A in Richland (Bracket)
FAVORITE
Montesano is the place where "Champions are Made," and in Pat Pace's final season as coach, Bulldogs on a mission to send him out with WIAA championship No. 12.
THREE TO SEE
SP Jill Allred, Royal, jr.: Classification's reigning player of year carried Knights to WIAA title in 2024.
SP/MI Brooklyn Hart, Klahowya, fr.: Certainly makes case as top ninth grader in state - anywhere.
SS/SP Shelby Southard, Cedar Park Christian, jr.: Hands-down, Nebraska commit best hitter in 1A.
SEMIFINALISTS
Cedar Park Christian, Royal, Seton Catholic, Montesano
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION (4 p.m. Saturday)
Montesano over Cedar Park Christian
---
CLASS 2B in Yakima (Bracket)
FAVORITE
Last time an eastern Washington program won the 2B title was 2019 (Northwest Christian). But with fireballer Kaylee Ripke in the circle and sister, Rilyn, at shortstop - Freeman has been a diamond force.
THREE TO SEE
SP Jordyn Jeske, Liberty of Spangle, jr.: Over 200 strikeouts again, she carries Lancers' torch.
OF Lauren Matlock, PWV, jr.: WWU commit is elite hitter and defender as fourth-year starter.
SP Kaylee Ripke, Freeman, jr: Hardest thrower in the tournament, she just mows hitters down.
SEMIFINALISTS
Adna, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, Liberty of Spangle, Freeman
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION (3:30 p.m. Saturday)
Freeman over PWV
---
CLASS 1B in Yakima (Bracket)
FAVORITE
Defending champion is plenty more now than just the Kate Dunham ride from a year ago. Irish are deep, balanced and feature nice blend of experienced and youthful talent, led by SP Abby Guest.
THREE TO SEE
SS Isabelle Finley, Inchelium: sr.: Also 1B Northeast MVP for volleyball, she rakes against anybody.
SS Theresa Holtzinger, DeSales, fr.: Also an all-league hoopster, she gives lineup serious thump.
SP/Uti: Bella Rogel, Liberty Christian, sr.: 1B Southeast MVP has bounced back from knee injury.
SEMIFINALISTS
Inchelium, Liberty Christian, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, DeSales
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION (3:30 p.m. Saturday)
Inchelium over DeSales
---