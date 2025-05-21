High School

Prediction: Who will reach next week's Washington high school (WIAA) state baseball final four?

Here is brief overview of the WIAA regional round Saturday held at sites all over the state

Todd Milles

Cayden Christopherson and North Creek will have to be road warriors again in Class 4A regionals to reach final four in 2025. / Photo by Todd Milles
Cayden Christopherson and North Creek will have to be road warriors again in Class 4A regionals to reach final four in 2025. / Photo by Todd Milles

Will nationally-ranked Puyallup keep its clean slate intact in Class 4A? Can anyone stop mash-unit Mount Vernon in Class 3A? Can either District 4 or District 5 get three schools through to the Class 2A semifinals?

Here are primers - and picks for final-four survivors - for all of the regional rounds of the WIAA baseball championships happening all over the state of Washington.

---

Will Sharp and Eastside Catholic are trying to find their way back to the Class 3A baseball semifinals this weekend. / Photo by Todd Milles
Will Sharp and Eastside Catholic are trying to find their way back to the Class 3A baseball semifinals this weekend. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

EASTLAKE REGIONAL PREDICTION

Eastlake over Sumner

KAMIAKIN REGIONAL PREDICTION

Kamiakin over Jackson

WEST VALLEY OF YAKIMA REGIONAL PREDICTION

Richland over Lake Washington

PUYALLUP REGIONAL PREDICTION

Puyallup over Camas

FINAL FOUR

May 30 (Friday) at Parker-Faller Field in Yakima - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 7 p.m.

---

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

KENNEWICK REGIONAL PREDICTION

Enumclaw over Kennewick

GIG HARBOR REGIONAL PREDICTION

Gig Harbor over Capital

BALLARD REGIONAL PREDICTION

Eastside Catholic over Ballard

MOUNT VERNON REGIONAL PREDICTION

Mount Vernon over Decatur

FINAL FOUR

May 30 (Friday) at Parker-Faller Field in Yakima - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 4 p.m.

---

CLASS 2A (Bracket)

SELAH REGIONAL PREDICTION

Tumwater over Selah

BAINBRIDGE REGIONAL PREDICTION

Bainbridge over Archbishop Murphy

W.F. WEST REGIONAL PREDICTION

Othello over W.F. West

ANACORTES REGIONAL PREDICTION

Anacortes over North Kitsap

FINAL FOUR

May 30 (Friday) at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 7 p.m.

---

CLASS 1A (Bracket)

LA CENTER REGIONAL PREDICTION

La Center over Cashmere

CEDAR PARK CHRISTIAN REGIONAL PREDICTION

Charles Wright/LCA over Cedar Park Christian

MONTESANO REGIONAL PREDICTION

Overlake/Bear Creek over Montesano

SETON CATHOLIC REGIONAL PREDICTION

Seton Catholic over Bellevue Christian

FINAL FOUR

May 30 (Friday) at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 4 p.m.

---

CLASS 2B (Bracket)

ILWACO REGIONAL PREDICTION

Chewelah over Ilwaco

FREEMAN REGIONAL PREDICTION

Freeman over Liberty Bell

ASOTIN REGIONAL PREDICTION

Adna over Asotin

TRI-CITIES PREP REGIONAL PREDICTION

TCP over Kittitas

FINAL FOUR

May 30 (Friday) at Archer Field in Selah - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 7 p.m.

---

CLASS 1B (Bracket)

ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE REGIONAL PREDICTION

ACH over Quilcene

DESALES REGIONAL PREDICTION

DeSales over Sunnyside Christian

NASELLE REGIONAL PREDICTION

Naselle over Northport

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN REGIONAL PREDICTION

Liberty Christian over Dayton

FINAL FOUR

May 30 (Friday) at Archer Field in Selah - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 4 p.m.

---

Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

