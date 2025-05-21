Prediction: Who will reach next week's Washington high school (WIAA) state baseball final four?
Will nationally-ranked Puyallup keep its clean slate intact in Class 4A? Can anyone stop mash-unit Mount Vernon in Class 3A? Can either District 4 or District 5 get three schools through to the Class 2A semifinals?
Here are primers - and picks for final-four survivors - for all of the regional rounds of the WIAA baseball championships happening all over the state of Washington.
---
CLASS 4A (Bracket)
EASTLAKE REGIONAL PREDICTION
Eastlake over Sumner
KAMIAKIN REGIONAL PREDICTION
Kamiakin over Jackson
WEST VALLEY OF YAKIMA REGIONAL PREDICTION
Richland over Lake Washington
PUYALLUP REGIONAL PREDICTION
Puyallup over Camas
FINAL FOUR
May 30 (Friday) at Parker-Faller Field in Yakima - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 7 p.m.
---
CLASS 3A (Bracket)
KENNEWICK REGIONAL PREDICTION
Enumclaw over Kennewick
GIG HARBOR REGIONAL PREDICTION
Gig Harbor over Capital
BALLARD REGIONAL PREDICTION
Eastside Catholic over Ballard
MOUNT VERNON REGIONAL PREDICTION
Mount Vernon over Decatur
FINAL FOUR
May 30 (Friday) at Parker-Faller Field in Yakima - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 4 p.m.
---
CLASS 2A (Bracket)
SELAH REGIONAL PREDICTION
Tumwater over Selah
BAINBRIDGE REGIONAL PREDICTION
Bainbridge over Archbishop Murphy
W.F. WEST REGIONAL PREDICTION
Othello over W.F. West
ANACORTES REGIONAL PREDICTION
Anacortes over North Kitsap
FINAL FOUR
May 30 (Friday) at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 7 p.m.
---
CLASS 1A (Bracket)
LA CENTER REGIONAL PREDICTION
La Center over Cashmere
CEDAR PARK CHRISTIAN REGIONAL PREDICTION
Charles Wright/LCA over Cedar Park Christian
MONTESANO REGIONAL PREDICTION
Overlake/Bear Creek over Montesano
SETON CATHOLIC REGIONAL PREDICTION
Seton Catholic over Bellevue Christian
FINAL FOUR
May 30 (Friday) at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 4 p.m.
---
CLASS 2B (Bracket)
ILWACO REGIONAL PREDICTION
Chewelah over Ilwaco
FREEMAN REGIONAL PREDICTION
Freeman over Liberty Bell
ASOTIN REGIONAL PREDICTION
Adna over Asotin
TRI-CITIES PREP REGIONAL PREDICTION
TCP over Kittitas
FINAL FOUR
May 30 (Friday) at Archer Field in Selah - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 7 p.m.
---
CLASS 1B (Bracket)
ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE REGIONAL PREDICTION
ACH over Quilcene
DESALES REGIONAL PREDICTION
DeSales over Sunnyside Christian
NASELLE REGIONAL PREDICTION
Naselle over Northport
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN REGIONAL PREDICTION
Liberty Christian over Dayton
FINAL FOUR
May 30 (Friday) at Archer Field in Selah - with May 31 (Saturday) championship at 4 p.m.
---