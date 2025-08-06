Marquette Star Tommy Novotny Embracing Role As One Of Wisconsin's Best Running Backs
Tommy Novotny's speed, toughness and vision have made him one of the top running backs in the state of Wisconsin.
Novotny, a tenacious 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior running back for the Marquette University High School football team, rushed for 1,370 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Hilltoppers won the Greater Metro Conference championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the 2024 season 10-2 overall.
He rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games last season, including a season-high 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-10 home-field victory over fierce league rival Hamilton on Oct. 11, 2024.
As a three-year starter for Marquette, the humble, hard-working Novotny has consistently maintained a team-first attitude and amassed 3,292 yards with 57 touchdowns, averaging a statement-making 6.5 yards per carry in the process.
During his standout sophomore season, he rushed for a career-high 1,548 yards and 28 touchdowns in leading the Hilltoppers to the WIAA D1 state championship. He finished with 167 yards with two touchdowns on 38 carries to put an exclamation point on a meaningful 27-10 victory over Franklin at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 17, 2023.
Novotny, the Greater Metro Offensive Back of the Year and a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association honorable mention selection in 2024, has continued to shine during the offseason as one of the state's top recruits. He demonstrated that by posting an impressive time of 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash (in front of many college coaches) at the 12th annual WFCA Combine in early May.
With a determined mindset and focus on faith, family, and team, it's safe to assume that he will attempt to carry Marquette back to the top one yard at a time.
