Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 66 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 23, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 4 Auburn takes on No. 10 Kentridge and No. 1 Rainer Beach battles Garfield.
Bush vs South Whidbey — 5:00 p.m.
Inglemoor vs Tyee — 5:00 p.m.
Orcas Island vs Coupeville — 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian vs Eastside Prep — 5:30 p.m.
Lynden Christian vs Nooksack Valley — 5:45 p.m.
Cascade vs Garden City Academy — 6:00 p.m.
La Conner vs Darrington — 6:00 p.m.
Montesano vs Tenino — 6:45 p.m.
Steilacoom vs Orting — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn vs Kentridge — 7:00 p.m.
Toledo vs Mossyrock — 7:00 p.m.
Mount Rainier vs Auburn Riverside — 7:00 p.m.
Kentwood vs Stadium — 7:00 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic vs Tahoma — 7:00 p.m.
Rainier vs Napavine — 7:00 p.m.
South Kitsap vs Curtis — 7:00 p.m.
Rogers vs Emerald Ridge — 7:00 p.m.
Puyallup vs Sumner — 7:00 p.m.
Yelm vs Bethel — 7:00 p.m.
Bonney Lake vs Olympia — 7:00 p.m.
Graham-Kapowsin vs Spanaway Lake — 7:00 p.m.
Eastmont vs Eisenhower — 7:00 p.m.
Clover Park vs Franklin Pierce — 7:00 p.m.
Fife vs Washington — 7:00 p.m.
Ephrata vs Quincy — 7:00 p.m.
Highline vs Newport — 7:00 p.m.
Centralia vs Aberdeen — 7:00 p.m.
Shelton vs Black Hills — 7:00 p.m.
Granite Falls vs Overlake — 7:00 p.m.
Olympic vs Port Angeles — 7:00 p.m.
North Mason vs Bremerton — 7:00 p.m.
North Kitsap vs Kingston — 7:00 p.m.
Toutle Lake vs Morton/White Pass — 7:00 p.m.
Adna vs Onalaska — 7:00 p.m.
Rochester vs Elma — 7:00 p.m.
Mount Si vs Renton — 7:15 p.m.
College Place vs Cashmere — 7:15 p.m.
Bellarmine Prep vs Bellevue — 7:15 p.m.
Lake Washington vs Redmond — 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Baker vs Oak Harbor — 7:15 p.m.
Squalicum vs Anacortes — 7:15 p.m.
Woodinville vs Skyline — 7:15 p.m.
Cedarcrest vs Juanita — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland vs Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Tonasket — 7:30 p.m.
Davis vs Wenatchee — 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Meadowdale — 8:00 p.m.
Mercer Island vs Lindbergh — 8:00 p.m.
Arlington vs Kamiak — 8:00 p.m.
Lynnwood vs Archbishop Murphy — 8:00 p.m.
Hazen vs Foster — 8:00 p.m.
Evergreen vs Sammamish — 8:00 p.m.
North Creek vs Issaquah — 8:00 p.m.
Everett vs Monroe — 8:00 p.m.
Mariner vs Cascade — 8:00 p.m.
Stanwood vs Marysville Getchell — 8:00 p.m.
Snohomish vs Marysville-Pilchuck — 8:00 p.m.
Chief Sealth vs Franklin — 8:30 p.m.
Rainier Beach vs Garfield — 8:30 p.m.
O’Dea vs West Seattle — 8:30 p.m.
Ingraham vs Ballard — 8:30 p.m.
Roosevelt vs Eastside Catholic — 8:30 p.m.
Bishop Blanchet vs Seattle Prep — 8:30 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs Seattle Academy — 8:30 p.m.
Glacier Peak vs Lake Stevens — 8:30 p.m.
Interlake vs Eastlake — 8:30 p.m.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.