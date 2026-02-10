High School

Seattle Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026

Get Seattle area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season continues on Tuesday, February 10

Brady Twombly

Redmond Mustangs vs Mount Si Wildcats - Dec 20, 2025
Redmond Mustangs vs Mount Si Wildcats - Dec 20, 2025 / Adam Lu

There are 21 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

Seattle High School Girls Basketball Schedule - February 10, 2026

The marquee matchup of the evening are Cascade Christian vs Cedar Park Christian and Toledo vs Napavine.

Bellevue Christian vs Charles Wright — 5:15 p.m.

Eastmont vs Wenatchee — 5:30 p.m.

Life Christian Academy vs Vashon Island — 5:30 p.m.

Chief Sealth vs Nathan Hale — 6:00 p.m.

Interlake vs Sammamish — 6:00 p.m.

Sultan vs Renton — 6:00 p.m.

Quincy vs East Valley — 6:00 p.m.

Onalaska vs Forks — 6:00 p.m.

Morton/White Pass vs Adna — 6:00 p.m.

Marysville-Pilchuck vs Bellingham — 6:00 p.m.

Tenino vs Fort Vancouver — 6:00 p.m.

Cascade Christian vs Cedar Park Christian — 6:15 p.m.

Newport (Bellevue) vs Mount Si — 7:00 p.m.

Inglemoor vs Liberty — 7:00 p.m.

Lincoln vs Juanita — 7:00 p.m.

North Creek vs Redmond — 7:00 p.m.

Foster vs Cleveland — 7:00 p.m.

Lindbergh vs Cedarcrest — 7:00 p.m.

Skyline vs Issaquah — 7:30 p.m.

Toledo vs Napavine — 7:30 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt vs Brewster — 7:30 p.m.

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington