Seattle Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 21 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the evening are Cascade Christian vs Cedar Park Christian and Toledo vs Napavine.
Bellevue Christian vs Charles Wright — 5:15 p.m.
Eastmont vs Wenatchee — 5:30 p.m.
Life Christian Academy vs Vashon Island — 5:30 p.m.
Chief Sealth vs Nathan Hale — 6:00 p.m.
Interlake vs Sammamish — 6:00 p.m.
Sultan vs Renton — 6:00 p.m.
Quincy vs East Valley — 6:00 p.m.
Onalaska vs Forks — 6:00 p.m.
Morton/White Pass vs Adna — 6:00 p.m.
Marysville-Pilchuck vs Bellingham — 6:00 p.m.
Tenino vs Fort Vancouver — 6:00 p.m.
Cascade Christian vs Cedar Park Christian — 6:15 p.m.
Newport (Bellevue) vs Mount Si — 7:00 p.m.
Inglemoor vs Liberty — 7:00 p.m.
Lincoln vs Juanita — 7:00 p.m.
North Creek vs Redmond — 7:00 p.m.
Foster vs Cleveland — 7:00 p.m.
Lindbergh vs Cedarcrest — 7:00 p.m.
Skyline vs Issaquah — 7:30 p.m.
Toledo vs Napavine — 7:30 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Brewster — 7:30 p.m.