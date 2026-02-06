Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 59 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Modesto Christian takes on Tracy and Franklin hosts Sheldon.
Sierra vs. Manteca – 4:30 PM
San Juan vs. Woodland Christian School – 6:00 PM
Foresthill vs. Trinity Christian School-Sacramento – 6:00 PM
Maxwell vs. Quincy – 6:30 PM
Portola vs. Biggs – 6:30 PM
Ceres vs. Davis – 7:00 PM
Johansen vs. Central Valley – 7:00 PM
Rosemont vs. Liberty Ranch – 7:00 PM
Hughson vs. Orestimba – 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge vs. Jesuit – 7:00 PM
Denair vs. Waterford – 7:00 PM
Del Oro vs. Davis – 7:00 PM
Granite Bay vs. Rocklin – 7:00 PM
Lathrop vs. Livingston – 7:00 PM
Union Mine vs. Amador – 7:00 PM
Stagg vs. Chavez – 7:00 PM
Beyer vs. Pacheco – 7:00 PM
Ripon Christian vs. Escalon – 7:00 PM
El Dorado vs. Bradshaw Christian – 7:00 PM
Linden vs. Riverbank – 7:15 PM
Calaveras Hills vs. Summerville – 7:15 PM
Big Valley Christian vs. Bret Harte – 7:15 PM
Canyon Hills vs. Lincoln – 7:30 PM
Modesto Christian vs. Tracy – 7:30 PM
Kimball vs. West – 7:30 PM
Natomas vs. Woodland – 7:30 PM
San Juan vs. Woodland Christian – 7:30 PM
North Tahoe vs. Yerington – 7:30 PM
Truckee vs. Wooster – 7:30 PM
El Camino vs. Casa Roble – 7:30 PM
Modesto vs. Gregori – 7:30 PM
Marysville vs. Oakmont – 7:30 PM
Lindhurst vs. Vacaville Christian – 7:30 PM
Franklin vs. Edison – 7:30 PM
Sheldon vs. Franklin – 7:30 PM
Center vs. Lincoln – 7:30 PM
Williams vs. Hamilton – 7:30 PM
Rio Linda vs. Sutter – 7:30 PM
Wheatland vs. Mira Loma – 7:30 PM
Elk Grove vs. Monterey Trail – 7:30 PM
Oroville vs. Las Plumas – 7:30 PM
Gridley vs. Live Oak – 7:30 PM
Mesa Verde vs. Golden Sierra – 7:30 PM
Central Catholic vs. East Union – 7:30 PM
Christian Brothers vs. Bella Vista – 7:30 PM
Inderkum vs. Woodcreek – 7:30 PM
Twelve Bridges vs. Placer – 7:30 PM
Colfax vs. Bear River – 7:30 PM
Rio Americano vs. Ponderosa – 7:30 PM
Roseville vs. Nevada Union – 7:30 PM
Del Campo vs. Yuba City – 7:30 PM
Rio Vista vs. Highlands – 7:30 PM
Sonora vs. Ripon – 7:30 PM
Laguna Creek vs. Pleasant Grove – 7:30 PM
Pitman vs. Enochs – 7:30 PM
Weston Ranch vs. Tokay – 7:30 PM
Mountain House vs. Patterson – 7:30 PM
Willows vs. Winters – 8:00 PM
