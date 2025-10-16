Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 95 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 15 games involving statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups this weekend feature No. 18 Curtis at No. 24 Sumner.
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, October 16.
Tahoma (4-2) at Mt. Rainier (4-2) - 6:00 PM PST
Kentlake (2-4) at Decatur (2-3) - 6:00 PM PST
O'Dea (5-1) at Ballard (2-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Evergreen (0-5) at Lindbergh (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST
Bonney Lake (1-4) at Spanaway Lake (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Bremerton (2-4) at North Mason (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
South Kitsap (3-3) at Emerald Ridge (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Steilacoom (4-2) at Foss (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Auburn Mountainview (4-2) at Enumclaw (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Lakes (6-0) at Timberline (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, October 17.
Kentridge (0-6) at Auburn Riverside (0-6) - 4:00 PM PST
Lynnwood (0-6) at Meadowdale (4-2) - 5:00 PM PST
Vashon Island (1-4) at Klahowya (2-4) - 6:30 PM PST
Blaine (1-5) at Friday Harbor (2-4) - 6:30 PM PST
Sequim (3-3) at Olympic (5-1) - 6:30 PM PST
Onalaska (5-2) at Asotin (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
North Beach (2-4) at Winlock (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Rainier Beach (5-1) at Roosevelt (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
West Seattle (4-1) at Ingraham (2-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Charles Wright (2-2) at La Conner (3-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Garfield (0-6) at Bishop Blanchet (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Eastside Catholic (5-1) at Seattle Prep (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Renton (4-2) at Hazen (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Manson (2-4) at Tonasket (0-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Bellingham (3-3) at Sehome (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Bethel (3-3) at Yelm (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Juanita (2-4) at Highline (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Toutle Lake (4-2) at Rainier (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Toledo (6-0) at Morton/White Pass (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Bellevue Christian (4-1) at East Jefferson (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Lynden Christian (6-0) at Mt. Baker (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Stanwood (5-1) at Marysville Getchell (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST
Edmonds-Woodway (4-2) at Shorewood (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Skyline (4-2) at Woodinville (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Mount Vernon (5-1) at Sedro-Woolley (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Oak Harbor (1-5) at Snohomish (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST
Shorecrest (2-4) at Monroe (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST
Jackson (2-4) at Mariner (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Lynden (5-1) at Archbishop Murphy (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Glacier Peak (5-1) at Arlington (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Lake Stevens (6-0) at Ferndale (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Kamiak (1-5) at Cascade (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST
Cedarcrest (5-1) at Interlake (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Cashmere (4-2) at Connell (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Bainbridge (1-5) at North Kitsap (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Centralia (1-5) at WF West (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Aberdeen (3-2) at Tumwater (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Napavine (2-4) at Ilwaco (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (5-1) at Forks (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Curtis (4-2) at Sumner (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Nooksack Valley (3-3) at Meridian (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Olympia (3-3) at Graham-Kapowsin (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Wenatchee (3-3) at Davis (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Liberty Bell (3-2) at Lake Roosevelt (1-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Granite Falls (5-1) at South Whidbey (0-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Omak (4-2) at Chelan (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Bothell (4-2) at Mount Si (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
King's (3-3) at Cedar Park Christian (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Black Hills (2-4) at Elma (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Redmond (1-5) at Newport (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Foster (4-2) at Sammamish (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Medical Lake (0-5) at Cascade (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Rochester (5-0) at Montesano (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Hoquiam (3-3) at Tenino (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Inglemoor (5-1) at Mercer Island (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Lake Washington (6-0) at Issaquah (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Rogers (3-3) at Puyallup (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Fife (3-3) at Franklin Pierce (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Jefferson (0-6) at Sultan (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Todd Beamer (0-6) at Federal Way (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
White River (6-0) at Kent-Meridian (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Kennedy Catholic (4-2) at Stadium (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Orting (6-0) at Clover Park (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Grandview (0-6) at Quincy (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Mountain View (0-6) at Shelton (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Moses Lake (6-0) at Eastmont (4-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Silas (3-3) at Central Kitsap (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST
Peninsula (3-3) at River Ridge (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
North Thurston (0-6) at Capital (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Mount Tahoma (6-0) at Gig Harbor (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Lincoln (3-3) at Bellarmine Prep (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Kentwood (4-2) at Auburn (2-4) - 7:30 PM PST
Everett (3-3) at Mountlake Terrace (6-0) - 8:00 PM PST
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, October 18.
Franklin (2-3) at Lakeside (3-3) - 12:00 PM PST
Nathan Hale (0-6) at Chief Sealth (3-3) - 12:00 PM PST
Washington (2-4) at Eatonville (3-3) - 12:00 PM PST
Burlington-Edison (4-2) at Marysville-Pilchuck (1-5) - 1:00 PM PST
Cascade Christian (6-0) at Annie Wright (5-1) - 5:00 PM PST
Adna (4-2) at Coupeville (1-5) - 5:00 PM PST
Eastlake (3-3) at Bellevue (4-2) - 5:00 PM PST
Port Angeles (2-4) at Squalicum (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Lakewood (1-5) at Anacortes (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Life Christian Academy (3-3) at Kingston (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Liberty (5-1) at North Creek (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST
