Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025

Get Seattle area schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school football season continues on October 16

Graham-Kapowsin vs Bethel from Oct. 10, 2025
Graham-Kapowsin vs Bethel from Oct. 10, 2025 / Vince Miller

There are 95 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 15 games involving statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups this weekend feature No. 18 Curtis at No. 24 Sumner.

Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are 10 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, October 16.

Tahoma (4-2) at Mt. Rainier (4-2) - 6:00 PM PST

Kentlake (2-4) at Decatur (2-3) - 6:00 PM PST

O'Dea (5-1) at Ballard (2-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Evergreen (0-5) at Lindbergh (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST

Bonney Lake (1-4) at Spanaway Lake (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Bremerton (2-4) at North Mason (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

South Kitsap (3-3) at Emerald Ridge (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Steilacoom (4-2) at Foss (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Auburn Mountainview (4-2) at Enumclaw (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Lakes (6-0) at Timberline (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 74 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, October 17.

Kentridge (0-6) at Auburn Riverside (0-6) - 4:00 PM PST

Lynnwood (0-6) at Meadowdale (4-2) - 5:00 PM PST

Vashon Island (1-4) at Klahowya (2-4) - 6:30 PM PST

Blaine (1-5) at Friday Harbor (2-4) - 6:30 PM PST

Sequim (3-3) at Olympic (5-1) - 6:30 PM PST

Onalaska (5-2) at Asotin (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

North Beach (2-4) at Winlock (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Rainier Beach (5-1) at Roosevelt (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

West Seattle (4-1) at Ingraham (2-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Charles Wright (2-2) at La Conner (3-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Garfield (0-6) at Bishop Blanchet (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Eastside Catholic (5-1) at Seattle Prep (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Renton (4-2) at Hazen (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Manson (2-4) at Tonasket (0-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Bellingham (3-3) at Sehome (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Bethel (3-3) at Yelm (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Juanita (2-4) at Highline (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Toutle Lake (4-2) at Rainier (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Toledo (6-0) at Morton/White Pass (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Bellevue Christian (4-1) at East Jefferson (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Lynden Christian (6-0) at Mt. Baker (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Stanwood (5-1) at Marysville Getchell (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST

Edmonds-Woodway (4-2) at Shorewood (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Skyline (4-2) at Woodinville (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Mount Vernon (5-1) at Sedro-Woolley (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Oak Harbor (1-5) at Snohomish (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST

Shorecrest (2-4) at Monroe (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST

Jackson (2-4) at Mariner (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Lynden (5-1) at Archbishop Murphy (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Glacier Peak (5-1) at Arlington (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Lake Stevens (6-0) at Ferndale (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Kamiak (1-5) at Cascade (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST

Cedarcrest (5-1) at Interlake (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Cashmere (4-2) at Connell (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Bainbridge (1-5) at North Kitsap (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Centralia (1-5) at WF West (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Aberdeen (3-2) at Tumwater (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Napavine (2-4) at Ilwaco (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (5-1) at Forks (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Curtis (4-2) at Sumner (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Nooksack Valley (3-3) at Meridian (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Olympia (3-3) at Graham-Kapowsin (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Wenatchee (3-3) at Davis (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Liberty Bell (3-2) at Lake Roosevelt (1-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Granite Falls (5-1) at South Whidbey (0-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Omak (4-2) at Chelan (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Bothell (4-2) at Mount Si (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

King's (3-3) at Cedar Park Christian (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Black Hills (2-4) at Elma (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Redmond (1-5) at Newport (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Foster (4-2) at Sammamish (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Medical Lake (0-5) at Cascade (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Rochester (5-0) at Montesano (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Hoquiam (3-3) at Tenino (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Inglemoor (5-1) at Mercer Island (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Lake Washington (6-0) at Issaquah (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Rogers (3-3) at Puyallup (6-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Fife (3-3) at Franklin Pierce (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Jefferson (0-6) at Sultan (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Todd Beamer (0-6) at Federal Way (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

White River (6-0) at Kent-Meridian (2-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Kennedy Catholic (4-2) at Stadium (5-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Orting (6-0) at Clover Park (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Grandview (0-6) at Quincy (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Mountain View (0-6) at Shelton (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Moses Lake (6-0) at Eastmont (4-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Silas (3-3) at Central Kitsap (0-6) - 7:00 PM PST

Peninsula (3-3) at River Ridge (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

North Thurston (0-6) at Capital (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Mount Tahoma (6-0) at Gig Harbor (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Lincoln (3-3) at Bellarmine Prep (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Kentwood (4-2) at Auburn (2-4) - 7:30 PM PST

Everett (3-3) at Mountlake Terrace (6-0) - 8:00 PM PST

Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There are 11 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, October 18.

Franklin (2-3) at Lakeside (3-3) - 12:00 PM PST

Nathan Hale (0-6) at Chief Sealth (3-3) - 12:00 PM PST

Washington (2-4) at Eatonville (3-3) - 12:00 PM PST

Burlington-Edison (4-2) at Marysville-Pilchuck (1-5) - 1:00 PM PST

Cascade Christian (6-0) at Annie Wright (5-1) - 5:00 PM PST

Adna (4-2) at Coupeville (1-5) - 5:00 PM PST

Eastlake (3-3) at Bellevue (4-2) - 5:00 PM PST

Port Angeles (2-4) at Squalicum (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Lakewood (1-5) at Anacortes (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Life Christian Academy (3-3) at Kingston (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Liberty (5-1) at North Creek (1-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Published
