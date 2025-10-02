Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area this weekend, including 14 games involving statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Seattle Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups this weekend feature No. 18 Sumner at No. 15 Puyallup.
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Thursday, October 2.
Mt. Rainier at Kentridge - 6:00 PM
Chief Sealth at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Rainier Beach at Seattle Prep - 7:00 PM
Life Christian Academy at Annie Wright - 7:00 PM
Lynden at Sehome - 7:00 PM
Toledo at Mossyrock - 7:00 PM
Edmonds-Woodway at Sedro-Woolley - 7:00 PM
Yelm at Graham-Kapowsin - 7:00 PM
Juanita at Issaquah - 7:00 PM
Jefferson at Enumclaw - 7:00 PM
Kennedy Catholic at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Fife at Clover Park - 7:00 PM
Bellarmine Prep at Central Kitsap - 7:00 PM
Lakes at River Ridge - 7:00 PM
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, October 3.
Meridian at King's Way Christian - 5:00 PM
Shorewood at Everett - 5:00 PM
East Jefferson at Klahowya - 6:30 PM
Coupeville at Friday Harbor - 6:30 PM
King's at Olympic - 6:30 PM
Naselle at North Beach - 7:00 PM
Ballard at Eastside Catholic - 7:00 PM
Franklin at West Seattle - 7:00 PM
Garfield at Roosevelt - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Nathan Hale - 7:00 PM
Union at Tumwater - 7:00 PM
Bellingham at Granite Falls - 7:00 PM
O'Dea at Bishop Blanchet - 7:00 PM
Inglemoor at Hazen - 7:00 PM
Adna at Napavine - 7:00 PM
Mt. Baker at Nooksack Valley - 7:00 PM
Columbia at Rainier - 7:00 PM
Mariner at Lynnwood - 7:00 PM
Cedarcrest at Evergreen - 7:00 PM
Renton at Redmond - 7:00 PM
Anacortes at Squalicum - 7:00 PM
Onalaska at Morton/White Pass - 7:00 PM
Ocosta at Wahkiakum - 7:00 PM
Meadowdale at Shorecrest - 7:00 PM
Blaine at Lynden Christian - 7:00 PM
Lake Stevens at Glacier Peak - 7:00 PM
Ferndale at Stanwood - 7:00 PM
Jackson at Kamiak - 7:00 PM
Bethel at Spanaway Lake - 7:00 PM
Snohomish at Mount Vernon - 7:00 PM
Mountlake Terrace at Monroe - 7:00 PM
Archbishop Murphy at Marysville-Pilchuck - 7:00 PM
Marysville Getchell at Oak Harbor - 7:00 PM
Bremerton at Sequim - 7:00 PM
Aberdeen at WF West - 7:00 PM
Black Hills at Centralia - 7:00 PM
Cashmere at Royal - 7:00 PM
Ilwaco at Forks - 7:00 PM
Lindbergh at Foster - 7:00 PM
Toutle Lake at Hoquiam - 7:00 PM
Highline at North Creek - 7:00 PM
Bonney Lake at Olympia - 7:00 PM
Curtis at South Kitsap - 7:00 PM
Emerald Ridge at Rogers - 7:00 PM
Bothell at Bellevue - 7:00 PM
Elma at Rochester - 7:00 PM
Okanogan at Chelan - 7:00 PM
Tonasket at Cascade - 7:00 PM
Bellevue Christian at Vashon Island - 7:00 PM
Interlake at Sammamish - 7:00 PM
Tenino at Montesano - 7:00 PM
Lake Washington at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Eastlake at Skyline - 7:00 PM
Cedar Park Christian at Sultan - 7:00 PM
Auburn Riverside at Tahoma - 7:00 PM
Federal Way at Kent-Meridian - 7:00 PM
Kentlake at White River - 7:00 PM
Steilacoom at Orting - 7:00 PM
Prosser at Quincy - 7:00 PM
Franklin Pierce at Eatonville - 7:00 PM
Shelton at Heritage - 7:00 PM
Lakewood at Burlington-Edison - 7:00 PM
Wenatchee at Eastmont - 7:00 PM
Gig Harbor at Silas - 7:00 PM
Capital at Timberline - 7:00 PM
North Thurston at Peninsula - 7:00 PM
North Kitsap at Port Angeles - 7:00 PM
Decatur at Skyview - 8:00 PM
Arlington at Cascade - 8:00 PMo
Seattle High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Saturday, October 4.
Mount Si at Woodinville - 1:00 PM
Mercer Island at Newport - 1:00 PM
Todd Beamer at Auburn Mountainview - 1:00 PM
Kentwood at Stadium - 1:00 PM
Mount Tahoma at Lincoln - 3:00 PM
Foss at Washington - 4:00 PM
Manson at Lake Roosevelt - 5:00 PM
North Mason at Bainbridge - 7:00 PM
Sumner at Puyallup - 7:00 PM
Kingston at Cascade Christian - 7:00 PM
